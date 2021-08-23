Utah Values Experience with Naming Brewer Starting QB





After hours of deliberation on Saturday, the University of Utah coaching staff did what they said they would do by coming to the conclusion on a starting quarterback. The decision was not as easy as some might think. While this is what multiple sources have told UteNation, everyone is still waiting for the official announcement from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Ultimately, Charlie Brewer‘s experience won out as him and Cam Rising battled it out in a dead heat, throughout fall camp. Brewer transferred to Utah with 44 games under his belt, including 39 as the starter at Baylor.

At multiple times throughout the day on Saturday, UteNation had heard from sources that Rising was making the debate extremely difficult. The coaching staff admired his resiliency to come back and be full strength from his 2020 season ending injury. He also gained arm strength and he’s looked at as an unquestioned leader among everybody on the team. Additionally, Rising made very few mistakes in fall camp when he was competing.

The ultimate deciding factor, however, was that Brewer was moving the team just as well, has full command of the playbook, and you cannot ignore the big-game experience or the stats that he compiled at Baylor. Brewer finished his Baylor career with nearly 10,000 passing yards and 65 passing touchdowns, and ranks in the top-five at Baylor in career completions, completion percentage, passing efficiency, as well as passing yards and passing touchdowns.

We’ll have more on this development after hearing Whittingham speak, but both quarterbacks should see significant action within the first three games of the season. Utah finds themselves with one of the best quarterbacking in situations in the country, and Rising will have to be prepared as Brewer does have injury risk from throughout his Baylor career that follows him.



