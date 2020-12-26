UteNation - Utah Star Ty Jordan Dies in Shooting





If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t have good things. In a year to forget, Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan was a bright spot, a reason for hope and excitement in 2021. Now, he’s gone.

The 5-foot-7 and 200 pound freshman burst onto the Pac-12 scene with 83 carries for 597 yards and six touchdowns in five games. Just this week he was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. For the majority of the season, he was Utah’s offense.

Details are still coming and Ute Nation doesn’t want to speak too soon, but we’ve received enough confirmation through Twitter and our devastated sources to know the worst fears are true, Ty Jordan—a bright life just beginning—was killed in Texas at the age of 19.

This story is developing.





UPDATE (11:00 AM):

Below are statements from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and athletics director Mark Harlan.





Kyle Whittingham—

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace." —Kyle Whittingham





"We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan's passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program. Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time." —Mark Harlan








