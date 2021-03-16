UteNation - Utah Spring Ball Position Preview: Wide Receivers

Spring ball will be an opportunity for Bumphis to develop the in-house talent, a facet that has lacked under Holliday. It’ll also give him plenty of time to recruit for 2022, unless a late transfer addition comes to the fold. With only one starting spot guaranteed and backup positions open, expect the competition to be ripe this spring.

With Holliday out as coach, Whittingham brought in a rising coaching prospect in Chad Bumphis, a former graduate assistant for Whittingham in 2018. Bumphis went on to coach the receivers at Austin Peay the last two seasons. In 2019, his wideout DeAngelo Wilson led the FCS in receiving with 1,574 yards. Bumphis had previously accepted the same position at Central Michigan before the opportunity at Utah opened up.

The University of Utah will have a new wide receivers coach for the first time in five seasons. Guy Holliday was let go of his coaching duties following the late transfers of Bryan Thompson and Samson Nacua. While it’s true that the receivers were hamstrung with poor quarterback play in 2020, it’s a group that hasn’t progressed as much as Kyle Whittingham would like. Even in 2019, Utah’s best passing performing year in the Pac-12, it took an All-Conference performance from tight end Brant Kuithe to elevate the passing game.

The Starters

Britain Covey, Junior

5-foot-8 and 172 pounds

When he’s healthy, Britain Covey is the most dynamic and lethal option available to Utah’s quarterbacks. Despite coming off knee surgery, the shifty slot receiver led Utah in receiving in 2020, garnering 19 receptions for 264 yards (13.9 avg) and three touchdowns. He also returned to his stellar returning form with eight returns for 129 yards and a touchdown.

A healthy Covey, or as he’s become to be known as “Video Game Covey,” will be a nightmare for Pac-12 defenses and he’ll be a steadying voice in the Utah huddle.





Solomon Enis, Junior

6-foot-3 and 208 pounds

Is 2021 Solomon Enis’ breakout year? With Bryan Thompon on the outs, he has every opportunity for it to be. The junior receiver roped in his first career touchdown in 2020, along with 11 receptions for 108 yards. The talent is there for Enis, just the targets haven’t been. An interesting storyline into this season is how well he shoulders the responsibility of being a guy that teams consistently game plan for. How will he adjust? Can Bumphis unlock more potential or is his ceiling as a solid “move the sticks” receiver?





Devaughn Vele, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 205 pounds

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding Devaughn Vele. For as excited the fanbase gets over Enis’ potential, the same can be said inside the program with Vele. The big bodied receiver with a jaw-dropping catch radius walked on the team a couple of years ago and with health on his side, it’s only a matter of time before he earns a scholarship. Vele saw a limited role in 2020, but he’s the early frontrunner for the starting spot left by Bryan Thompson.





The Contenders

Tyrone Young-Smith, Senior

6-foot-4 and 205 pounds

Along with Britain Covey, it seems like Tyrone Young-Smith has been with the program forever. Injuries have hampered the former defensive back’s return to the offensive side of the ball, missing the entire 2020 season, his second full year away from seeing action. Will his fall swan song be worth the wait for T-Boney and Utah fans? Before a lingering injury kept him out of the 2020 season, he was getting rave reviews from within the Utah program.





Connor O’Toole, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 215 pounds

Another under the radar contender to crack the two-deep lies in Connor O’Toole, who missed 2020 with an injury. He’s the former no. 1 recruit from New Mexico who throttled opponents over the top. Depending on how the spring goes for O’Toole, he can be a surprise candidate who sees a big role this fall.





Money Parks, Freshman

5-foot-10 and 170 pounds

Money Parks dominated at Aledo HS (TX) before joining the Utes. He entered the game against USC for a couple of snaps, but other than that, 2020 served as a learning year for him. He’s one to keep an eye on in both the return game and backing up Covey. An early m-emergence from him, would help ease some of the worry in the receiver room.





Jaylen Dixon, Junior

5-foot-9 and 170 pounds

Welcome back Jaylen Dixon! Utah’s glue guy on offense is returning to the program after previously entering his name in the transfer portal due to personal reasons. Whittingham’s policy of not allowing transfer portal candidates to come back to the program took an exception with Dixon given his circumstances. The leadership council still placed a vote on allowing Dixon back, which was unanimous.

Utah welcomes back just under 1,000 receiving yards of experience, as well as one of the best downfield threats on the roster in recent years. As soon as he’s back up to speed, he’s likely to join Covey and Brant Kuithe as a focal point of the passing attack.





Caine Savage, Freshman

5-foot-11 and 185 pounds

After the depth at receiver was depleted, the coaching staff decided to move the former two-way high school standout to receiver. He’ll be evaluated during spring camp, and then they’ll decide if the move is permanent. Savage is a dynamic talent whose quickest way to the field is likely at the receiver position. Usually these moves happen at Utah with receivers switching to cornerback.





Makai Cope, Freshman

6-foot-2 and 207 pounds

The early-enrollee from California has a college-ready body, but he’s behind a little bit when it comes to game experience, as his senior season was canceled due to State of California health laws. Within that time, he still manage to get work in and at times with fellow early-enrollee quarterback Peter Costelli.





Ute Nation Wide Receiver Opinion

The pressure is on this group to not only perform, but to progress. Britain Covey is a known commodity, but other than him, where else can Utah turn to to make plays and score? Dixon is a welcome addition, and it’ll be intriguing to see Enis and Vele inlarger roles.

The battle for the two receiver positions alongside Covey will be one of the biggest storyline during spring. There’s plenty of talent in this group, and it’ll be Chad Brumphis’ first chance to mold them to high-caliber performers at the P5 level.

If he doesn’t by the end of spring camp, expect Dixon to seize one of the starting spots, before the season begins.



