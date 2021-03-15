UteNation - Utah Spring Ball Position Preview: Cornerbacks





Sharrieff Shah is lauded as the Pac-12 Conference’s top cornerbacks coach due to his ability to recruit and develop premier athletes at the position. Shah’s crown jewel at corner, Jaylon Johnson, was top six in the NFL in passes defensed for the Bears despite missing three games. The current Utes, though youthful, are poised to make similar impacts at the collegiate and NFL level.

During the 2020 season, they took their lumps early, but appeared dominant and ahead of their years at other times. Here’s a look at how the group shakes out.





The Starters

JaTravis Broughton, Sophomore

5-foot-11 and 190 pounds

JaTravis Broughton saw limited activity in 2019 before winning the starting role in 2020. The sophomore had the best statistical year of all corners—Broughton compiled 26 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, four PDs and a fumble recovery.

Despite a number of up and comers behind him, Broughton is solidified in his starting role as Utah’s best performing corner.





Clark Phillips III, Freshman

5-foot-10 and 191 pounds

When a four-star and top 100 recruit spurns Ohio State for Utah, you know your message is landing with recruits. Clark Phillips III made a huge splash when he flipped to Utah late in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and he was rewarded with the other starting corner spot opposite Broughton.

Phillips III was neck and neck with Broughton in most statistical categories, accumulating 25 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 PDs and a pick six. Early on in the season, the true freshman missed a few easy wrap up tackles for the hit stick—in a league brimming with large receivers, that’s not going to work. He made progress as the season went on in his open field tackling. Expect the spring as a chance to hone in his skills for a big 2021 season.





Malone Mataele, Sophomore

5-foot-11 and 185 pounds

Utah’s starting nickel back had five total tackles and three PDs in 2020. In 2019 Mataele played in eight games with half of those on special teams. As Utah’s third corner on the field, Mataele is a bigger bodied nickel and is one of the surer tacklers of the bunch.





The Contenders

Faybian Marks, Freshman

5-foot-10 and 185 pounds

Along with Clark Phillips III, Faybian Marks was the only other corner to notch an interception in 2020. The freshman defensive back also had five tackles in his backup role. Marks is poised to earn a lot of reps in spring ball in the second unit. He’s the one guy in the contenders that could force Shah to shuffle the starting cornerback lineup around.





Drew Rawls, RS- Freshman

6-foot and 188 pounds

Rawls has appeared in six games in two years, totaling one tackle. Now two years into the tutelage of Shah, spring is a perfect opportunity for him to get a firm grip on being a dependable backup.





Aaron Lowe, Sophomore

6-foot and 188 pounds

The sophomore has played consistently on special teams ever since he arrived on campus and now he’ll look to break into the corner rotation as one of the first guys off the bench. A good friend of the late-Ty Jordan, Lowe is honoring him by wearing his number in 2021.





Caine Savage, Freshman

5-foot-11 and 185 pounds

Savage is mentioned here because he got experience in 2020, but the coaching staff has moved him to receiver for spring ball. This is due to him having a productive HS career on both sides of the ball. There still a chance he could end up back at corner, come fall. A special teams contributor in 2020, Caine Savage saw action in three games and had his first collegiate tackle against Oregon State.





The Others

LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson, Freshman

6-foot and 170 pounds





Kenzel Lawler, Freshman

5-foot-11 and 191 pounds





Ute Nation Cornerbacks Opinion

Due to the NCAA granting another year of eligibility to fall sport athletes, there’s not a single upperclassmen corner on Utah’s roster. That bodes well for 2021 and beyond for Utah, as they started a sophomore and true freshman in Utah’s abbreviated season.

After a good 2020 showing, JaTravis Broughton and Clark Phillips III have likely solidified their starting positions. Spring ball will be a chance for those two to further cement their CB1 roles and an opportunity for the others to crack the two deep. This group will also welcome speedster Elisha Lloyd in the fall and they could also benefit from a veteran voice as a grad transfer.



