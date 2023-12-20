UTAH SIGNED NLI: Sammie Hunter
Sammie Hunter brings a ton of speed to the secondary with a 10.7-second 100-meter dash time. He also has a 22’9” long jump. The Chandler HS (Arizona) native took a hard look at Iowa State before picking Utah not long after his visit to Salt Lake City.
The physical, 5-foot-10 corner held 8 offers, including Cal, Iowa State, and Washington State, to name a few.
Hunter committed to Utah back in July, before Utah’s hand was forced in moving to the Big 12. It the time, this is what he had to say on why he was choosing Utah:
“Winning games is a big part and Utah is back-to-back Pac-12 Champions,” said Hunter. “From the looks of it, they’re gonna run the Pac-12 and that's a big factor.”
Now that’s the goal for the Big 12.
FILM REVIEW
Sammy is a very long corner standing at 6 feet and plays extremely well downhill weighing 165 pounds. I love the fact he opened his highlight film with his title, mentioning his GPA that he’s only been beat four times in man coverage and then he runs a 10.9 100 m dash, as a junior.
Sammy is extremely comfortable in his back puddle which I know the coaches love. Even more importantly, he plays downhill with a big boom stick. Meaning he’s got a great nose for the ball, and closes with a purpose to the ball. His man coverage is legit with great hands, even greater sense of leverage and angles limiting wide receivers on the routes.
-Cal Beck, Utah CB/KR 1994-95
Hunter is incredibly quick to the ball and receiver. He's got an uncanny ability to stick to his man like glue, making it nearly impossible for the opposing receiver to break away. His understanding of Zone coverage and offensive concepts allows him to position himself strategically and make those crucial defensive plays. He's not afraid to get physical.
-Kenneth Scott, Utah WR, 2010-15
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
This offseason, Utah cut bait with some depth pieces that were struggling to break through for more playing time. Because of this, adding secondary depth is a key focus for the 2024 class. While they’re looking to address that through the transfer portal, Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah will surely welcome a freshman stepping up early. Therefore, a good opportunity can present itself for Hunter and others.