



Sammie Hunter brings a ton of speed to the secondary with a 10.7-second 100-meter dash time. He also has a 22’9” long jump. The Chandler HS (Arizona) native took a hard look at Iowa State before picking Utah not long after his visit to Salt Lake City.

The physical, 5-foot-10 corner held 8 offers, including Cal, Iowa State, and Washington State, to name a few.

Hunter committed to Utah back in July, before Utah’s hand was forced in moving to the Big 12. It the time, this is what he had to say on why he was choosing Utah:

“Winning games is a big part and Utah is back-to-back Pac-12 Champions,” said Hunter. “From the looks of it, they’re gonna run the Pac-12 and that's a big factor.”

Now that’s the goal for the Big 12.



