UTAH SIGNED NLI: Maurice Evans
JuCo signings don’t happen as often now in the day of the transfer portal, but Blinn College (TX) has been a good pipeline to Utah in the past. It’s been a fruitful well that Utah will never hesitate to go back to.
Maurice “Rabbit” Evans could be next in line. The 3-star Brenham, TX-native stands at 6-foot-2 and looks the part of a prototypical Utah safety. Evans is long, rangy, and physical.
Utah offered Evans in October, and once both starting safeties Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, it was readily apparent that Utah needed to bring in more seasoned depth than just from the high school ranks. Evans committed to the Utes not long after his official visit to Salt Lake City.
Evans held 22 offers in total, including from Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Southern Miss, UAB, Utah State, Washington State, and West Virginia.
FILM REVIEW
Great tackler. He’s aggressive to seeing his keys. For sure one hit and your down tackler. He shows good closing speed and good bend. Needs to develop into a ball hawker, has a great nose at finding the ball, now we need more production when the ball is in the air.
-Francis Bernard, Utah LB 2018-19, Dallas Cowboys 2020-21, Pro Tech Trenches trainer
Evans brings the boom and is a missile for tackling defenders. With the ability to line up in centerfield, interchange and play in the box, or even lock down the slot receiver in coverage, I see him being a game-changer within our scheme.
-Kenneth Scott, Utah WR 2010-15
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Evans will look to battle with Johnathan Hall and Nate Ritchie for immediate playing time. At the very least, if he can help solidify the two-deep, he’ll make a much welcomed early impact.