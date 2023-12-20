



JuCo signings don’t happen as often now in the day of the transfer portal, but Blinn College (TX) has been a good pipeline to Utah in the past. It’s been a fruitful well that Utah will never hesitate to go back to.

Maurice “Rabbit” Evans could be next in line. The 3-star Brenham, TX-native stands at 6-foot-2 and looks the part of a prototypical Utah safety. Evans is long, rangy, and physical.

Utah offered Evans in October, and once both starting safeties Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, it was readily apparent that Utah needed to bring in more seasoned depth than just from the high school ranks. Evans committed to the Utes not long after his official visit to Salt Lake City.

Evans held 22 offers in total, including from Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Southern Miss, UAB, Utah State, Washington State, and West Virginia.



