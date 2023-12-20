



One of Utah’s more recent commits is Olympus HS safety Luke Bryant, who committed three days ago during his official visit to Salt Lake City.

The 6-foot-2 local product is a back-to-back All-State selection, Bryant held five offers, with BYU being the biggest competitor for his services. Bryant’s dad Bill played linebacker at BYU in the early 90s.

Bryant has the look and the game of a prototypical Utah strong safety.

“I chose Utah because of the culture and safety pride that’s there and how it fits me perfectly,” said Bryant. “Feels amazing to be a Ute. I couldn’t be more excited to start my career there.”



