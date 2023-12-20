UTAH SIGNED NLI: Luke Bryant
One of Utah’s more recent commits is Olympus HS safety Luke Bryant, who committed three days ago during his official visit to Salt Lake City.
The 6-foot-2 local product is a back-to-back All-State selection, Bryant held five offers, with BYU being the biggest competitor for his services. Bryant’s dad Bill played linebacker at BYU in the early 90s.
Bryant has the look and the game of a prototypical Utah strong safety.
“I chose Utah because of the culture and safety pride that’s there and how it fits me perfectly,” said Bryant. “Feels amazing to be a Ute. I couldn’t be more excited to start my career there.”
FILM REVIEW
Bryant is a similar player to Chase Hansen, Brian Blechen, and Cole Bishop. He is a highly physical player who enjoys getting involved in the action. He can be used in various positions within the defense, particularly in the box, and his natural athleticism can be incorporated into our defensive strategy.
-Kenneth Scott, Utah WR 2010-15
Good nose for the ball, one of those guys that just happens to be there when opportunities are called upon and he does not miss-hit his opportunities. He has big play ability. Good when he has the ball in his hands. I would like to see more come-to-balance tackling. He’s a good striker, but needs to develop better bend to be a solid defender at the next level. Solid athlete.
-Francis Bernard, Utah LB 2018-19, Dallas Cowboys 2020-21, Pro Tech Trenches trainer
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Bryant will serve an LDS mission before stepping onto campus. After that point in time, it will be intriguing to watch his development under Utah defensive coordinator and safeties coach Morgan Scalley.