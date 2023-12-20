



National signing day always brings in a few surprises, and adding another Elliss to the Utah family qualifies as a good one. Elijah flew a little bit under the radar at Layton Christian Academy, but the two-way player was effective at all of tight end, linebacker, and defensive end.

In 2023, he hauled in 35 receptions for 704 yards (29.3 ypc) and 10 touchdowns, while also recording 102 tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 interception. Elliss was literally all over the field for Layton Christian Academy this season. He will need some time in the weight room to grow and develop into his collegiate position, but the skillset and football IQ appear to be in place.

The 6-foot-2 athlete joins his brother Jonah and father Luther as another Elliss to line up for the Utes. Regardless of where Elijah eventually plays, chances are that he will make an impact.

Elliss had been committed to Idaho before decommitting late on Signing Day Eve.over the 6-8 weeks, it had been a wait-and-see situation, before Utah finally decided to extend the offer.



