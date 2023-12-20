UTAH SIGNED NLI: Elijah Elliss
National signing day always brings in a few surprises, and adding another Elliss to the Utah family qualifies as a good one. Elijah flew a little bit under the radar at Layton Christian Academy, but the two-way player was effective at all of tight end, linebacker, and defensive end.
In 2023, he hauled in 35 receptions for 704 yards (29.3 ypc) and 10 touchdowns, while also recording 102 tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 interception. Elliss was literally all over the field for Layton Christian Academy this season. He will need some time in the weight room to grow and develop into his collegiate position, but the skillset and football IQ appear to be in place.
The 6-foot-2 athlete joins his brother Jonah and father Luther as another Elliss to line up for the Utes. Regardless of where Elijah eventually plays, chances are that he will make an impact.
Elliss had been committed to Idaho before decommitting late on Signing Day Eve.over the 6-8 weeks, it had been a wait-and-see situation, before Utah finally decided to extend the offer.
FILM REVIEW
Elijah EllissElijah is a bonafide football player. He has the skill set to play on both sides of the ball. I’ve seen him make plays that I wish I could take credit for, and he continues to remain humble through it all. It is no secret that he comes from a bloodline of football royalty, and Elijah is next in line to be great! He possesses all the tangibles in a great linebacker/edge player. He is smart and has a great IQ for the game by how he studies film and prepares. His attention to detail is what separates him. His instincts are next level as he always has a nose for the football. He has a great burst and great closing speed which shows his athleticism. Watching him play TE, he showed great ball skills and a canny ability to make plays when we needed it the most. Elijah will be a great asset on either side of the football. He is a playmaker that will continue to get better as he matures through out his college career.
-Ray Stowers, Utah RB 2006-09, Layton Christian Academy Head Coach
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Utah decided late in the process that despite Elliss being under-the-radar, his 2A dominance and his bloodlines were just too good to pass up. He’ll need to find a position home, but the typical family business happens on the defensive side of the ball, where he’d very likely be a hybrid backer and defensive end. He could also get a look at tight end, as that’s a position that the Utah staff believes his All-American brother Jonah also could have excelled at.