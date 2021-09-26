BREAKING: Utah Safety Aaron Lowe Killed





University of Utah safety Aaron Lowe, recipient of the first ever Ty Jordan Memorial scholarship has been shot and killed in a house party over night. Memorial posts have flooded his friend and teammate Ja’Quiden Jackson’s page and additionally, UteNation received a call this morning from a source close to the team delivering the news.

Not only was Lowe—a sophomore from Mesquite, Texas—the recipient of the memorial scholarship, he also changed his number to no. 22 in honor of Jordan, a close friend who he grew up with.

The Utes had defeated the Washington State Cougars earlier Saturday, 24-13. The Cougars themselves had a player shot, but in stable condition back in Washington the night before the game. More news will be coming and there’s no word on the other victim at the house party in which Lowe was tragically shot and killed, but it’s a sad day for Utah football, contributing to an already heartbreaking last 12 months.

May your memory be eternal, Aaron. Another gone too soon.



