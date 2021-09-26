BREAKING: Utah Safety Aaron Lowe Killed
University of Utah safety Aaron Lowe, recipient of the first ever Ty Jordan Memorial scholarship has been shot and killed in a house party over night. Memorial posts have flooded his friend and teammate Ja’Quiden Jackson’s page and additionally, UteNation received a call this morning from a source close to the team delivering the news.
Not only was Lowe—a sophomore from Mesquite, Texas—the recipient of the memorial scholarship, he also changed his number to no. 22 in honor of Jordan, a close friend who he grew up with.
The Utes had defeated the Washington State Cougars earlier Saturday, 24-13. The Cougars themselves had a player shot, but in stable condition back in Washington the night before the game. More news will be coming and there’s no word on the other victim at the house party in which Lowe was tragically shot and killed, but it’s a sad day for Utah football, contributing to an already heartbreaking last 12 months.
May your memory be eternal, Aaron. Another gone too soon.
UPDATE: The football program has gone public with Lowe’s passing. Also, the additional victim in critical condition according to the SLPD is a female and UteNation had learned she’s reportedly close to Lowe. Here are statements on Lowe’s passing from Kyle Whittingham and Mark Harlan:
Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed."
Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan"We are devastated by the loss of Aaron Loweearlier this morning. Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage. Our prayers are with Aaron's family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him. We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident. We have been in communication with Aaron's family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them."