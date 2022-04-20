Utah’s Rising is Prepared for the High Expectations





Alex Smith, Brian Johnson, and Cam Rising. Two of those guys, Smith and Johnson, are Utah Football royalty. Heading into the 2022 season, Rising has an opportunity to surpass both of them.

It’s surreal for Rising to be even discussed in the same sentence with those two legends.

“It’s an honor. Those are unbelievable quarterbacks that I watched growing up,” said Rising. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for them and just to be mentioned in the same breath is awesome. It makes me want to go that much harder so I stay in that same breath as them and take it farther.”

Smith, Johnson, and Rising led their respective teams to storied bowl games, including the Fiesta Bowl (2005), the Sugar Bowl (2009), and the Rose Bowl (2022). However, Rising is the only one of the group that has an opportunity for an encore.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m excited about it, and I’m just ready to attack the season,” said Rising.

At this time last season, Rising was rehabbing a shoulder injury and watching Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer get all of the hype in spring ball. Once Rising became fully healthy, the battle was on, and he nearly reclaimed the starting job out of fall camp. While many around the program felt the job should have gone to Rising, Brewer’s experience won out. Fortunately for the Utes, Rising’s professionalism kept him ready for when his time came.

“It just comes down to handling what you can handle and whatever the coaches are doing, they’re going to do,” said Rising. “You have to take the right steps to be preparing and doing everything you need to do—not really focusing on any of that noise that’s out there. You’ve just got to lock in and hone in on your craft.”

Brewer struggled out of the gate to a 1-2 record. He was benched in the second half of the San Diego State game and would soon leave the program. Then, as history would have it, Rising’s energy, calm demeanor, high football IQ, and endless swagger gave the Utes the jolt they were looking for—a boost to reach new heights.

Coming off a season in which he was 9-2 as a starter, named the First Team All-Pac-12 quarterback, and led the Utes to their first ever Pac-12 Championship, one would think the early-season honors would come pouring in for Rising. Oddly enough, that hasn’t been the case, as the Pac-12 has had numerous incoming quarterback transfers this off-season.

While the lack of recognition can irk some Ute fans and those in Rising’s circle, it’s nothing that Utah’s steady leader is concerned with. He’s just ready to play more football.

“I don’t really focus on the rankings and all of that stuff. The only thing that I can control is what I’m doing and making sure that I’m preparing and working with Coach Lud,” said Rising. “I’m making sure that I’m ready for the season to fly around and lead this offense.”

If spring ball is any indication, Rising is locked in and looking as good as ever. While his shoulder was 100% healthy during last season, he believes he is not only healthy, but he is able to fulfill his true potential as a passer.

“I feel like I have a lot more freedom throwing the ball deep right now,” he admitted. “My arm feels alive.”

His arm was on full display in the scrimmage this past Saturday, as the defense had no answer for him and the offense. His passes were crisp, the timing and ball placement with the receivers was special, and he seemed to effortlessly uncork the deep ball.

Heading into his fourth year in the program, Rising and Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig seem in lock-step with one another. Not only does Rising have Ludwig’s complete trust, he has Head Coach Kyle Whittingham’s trust—which isn’t the easiest to get.

“A lot of times I’m coming off (the field) and we’re talking about each situation and what the look was. We’re just really picking each other’s brains to see what the most efficient run or what the most efficient check would be,” said Rising. “We’re talking the same language, and it’s fun.

“We’ve just got to keep that relationship going and keep riding that high that we built and established last year,” he continued. “I love Coach Lud; I love working with him. He brings the same attitude and effort everyday, and that’s why it’s so easy and that’s why we do such a good job together.”

For the Utes to be able to improve from last season’s storybook Rose Bowl run, Rising knows the passing game needs to continue to evolve. Specifically, the wide receivers need to continue the momentum from their strong spring showing. He’s confident a consistent go-to guy will emerge.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that we need right now; is that guy to take over outside and really be that deep-threat. Be that ‘X’ that makes the plays whenever we need them, and if you’ve got single coverage you know that you’re going there,” said Rising. “I think the guys have been doing a good job stepping up and making plays, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The anticipation and build-up for the Utes’ 2022 season will be like no other. As the reigning Pac-12 Champions, the target will be squarely on their backs, yet they’ll still have a chip on their shoulder with something to prove.

“It’s going to be a great season and I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to see the fans at the RES,” said Rising. “I’m looking forward to Florida, Week 1.”

It’s an opportunity that Smith didn’t take and an opportunity that Johnson didn’t have. If Rising and the Utes can repeat as Pac-12 Champions and fight for a seat at the CFP table, Rising could cement his place as the greatest quarterback in Utah Football history. Rest assured though, Rising will tune out the noise and get his guys locked in one game at a time.



