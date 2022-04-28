Utah’s Rising Invited to Prestigious QB Camps





The list of accomplishments for Cam Rising since taking over for Utah in 2021 at quarterback are plentiful. He earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors, won a Pac-12 Championship, and nearly beat Ohio State in an epic Rose Bowl battle. He followed all of that up with a spring ball performance that has national pundits talking glowingly about what his and the Utes’ 2022 encore performance could look like.

Now add to the list, as UteNation has been told, that Rising has been invited to the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat and the Manning Passing Academy. The Manning name speaks for itself, as they’re prominently called “The First Family of Football.” Steve Clarkson is known as a quarterback guru.

According to steveclarksondreammaker.com, junior high to high school quarterbacks “will partake in quarterback exhibitions while being trained, coached and mentored by Steve Clarkson and his team of elite caliber college quarterback counselors.”

Along with Rising, the list of counselors reportedly includes, but isn’t limited to: DJ Uiagalelei, Caleb Willams, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Tyler Van Dyke.

Rising will play a similar role as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.

According to founder Archie Manning on their camp website, “For over 25 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field. Whether you’re a QB, RB, WR, or TE, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies."

"We’ve gathered some of the most successful and brightest coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks to help all campers learn from the best.”

Opportunities like this are sure to only increase Rising’s profile among NFL scouts, as he’s known for his high football IQ and strong leadership skills. It also won’t hurt that he gets to discuss X’s and O’s with the best in the business, including a quarterback guru and the First Family of Football.



