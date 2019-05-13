Utah's Path to the Rose Bowl: Tight Ends
For nearly the entirety of the Pac-12 era, Kyle Whittingham's teams have had talented tight ends, but there has been a recurring theme of under-utilization. Think back to Westlee Tonga, Jake Murphy...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news