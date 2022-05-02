Utah’s Money Parks Putting in the Work





As spring ball concluded, the University of Utah suddenly looked as though it had an abundance of options for quarterback Cam Rising this upcoming season. Money Parks, with his speed, ball skills, and high football IQ, was looking to assert himself as a standout this spring and prove that the Utah receiver group is ready to be difference-makers as the Utes defend their Pac-12 crown.

“I feel like we’re trying to come together as a team; put in that work,” said Parks. “Just be coachable - when Coach Bumphis says something, we perform it to the best of our ability.”

The two-time All-State player from Aledo, Texas saw action in 12 games last season, with his first catch coming against USC which resulted in a 12-yard touchdown. While he’s continuing to work, he wants to make sure he’s fully prepared for his opportunities.

“I want to make plays whenever it comes to me and be fundamentally sound,” said Parks. “ I’m going to continue to work hard [and] improve my skills so I’m ready when I’m needed.”

Going into 2022, the Utes have some big shoes to fill with the loss of now Philadelphia Eagle, Britain Covey. As a prototypical slot receiver, Parks isn’t worried about being the starter, he’s just worried about getting better and controlling what he can control.

“I feel like I can but I’m not worried about that; that’s on the coach's decision,” said Parks. “I just want to be the best possible receiver I can be.”

While working on his own individual goals, Parks reiterated how coach Bumphis pushes them daily as an entire group to really work on being fundamentally sound, which has been the theme of spring ball.

“Always trying to work and build upon our skills, really do what Coach [Bumphis] asks of us,” said Parks. “Biggest thing is our three step click - wanting to break out from our three steps. That’s one thing we’re working hard on currently.”

Going into his sophomore season, 2022 might be the year for him to make a larger impact as they fill the shoes of Covey. While he’s not trying to become Covey, Parks sees this as an opportunity to really step into a major role for the receiving corps.

If his spring performance is any indication, Parks could be ready for a breakout year.



