Utah’s Kincaid Returned Despite 2022 NFL Combine Invite

Sometimes there are just more important things than jumping quickly at the money and fame. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, a 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention has proven to be a valuable piece in all facets of the offense. Enough so that he received an invite to the 2022 NFL Combine, but chose to stay for his senior year.

“I had already previously made the decision that I was going to come back before I found out,” he said. “It was more so to see that would alter that decision, but I didn’t really have any second thoughts about it.

It was definitely an honor to get that invite but, stick to my word that was the biggest thing. We have a lot to do this year and hopefully repeat everything we did.”

Kincaid is comfortable and confident with his decision. He believes in his team and still feels like the best is yet to come.

One of Utah quarterback Cam Rising’s favorite targets, the 6-foot-4, 242 pound tight end had four receptions on four targets with 20+ yards, totaling 135 yards and one touchdown. He was a valuable option as a threat down field for Utah in 2021. Leading to that success is helpful when you’re playing alongside a quarterback you know is consistent, game-in and game-out.

“Playing with Cam you know what you’re getting every day,” said Kincaid. “He’s a guy you can count on. He comes in consistently with a positive attitude; the type of guy who can bring you that energy and uplift you.”

Kincaid’s return is a big win for Rising and the Utes’ offense and it was combined with the return of fellow tight end Brant Kuithe. Both players combined for 86 receptions and 1,121 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season adding a lot of production to the passing game.

“I love playing with Brant, defenses really can’t figure out a way to stop him, it’s been proven the last few years I’ve been here,” said Kincaid. “I think me being on the field helps him out too as well as him being on the field helping me out, makes it difficult for defenses to game plan both of us. We’ve got a plethora of weapons around us as well.”

In 2021, Kincaid’s 14.2 yards per reception ranked him third among tight ends in the Pac-12. His eight receiving touchdowns ranked him first among the tight ends in the Pac-12, with three of those coming from the final three games of the season. He’s the epitome of what the Utes’ look for in their tight ends, as they place a premium on them being downfield weapons.

With Kincaid returning for his senior year, it’s no secret that he’ll be a heavily involved piece to the Utes’ championship puzzle. Come the season, the opponents will know what’s coming and good luck to them on stopping it. The NFL Combine can wait another year, Kincaid has a Pac-12 title to defend and potentially loftier team prizes to chase.