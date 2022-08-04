Utah’s Johnson Prepared to Make His Mark





It’s time to defend the Pac-12 crown. If the University of Utah’s offense is going to take their game to the next level, not only do they need improvement from their proven guys, they need new weapons to emerge, as well. One of those guys looking to make an early impact is freshman wide receiver, Tao Johnson.

The speedster from Idaho Falls, ID has stepped into an open competition for the slot position vacated by Britain Covey. Not only does Johnson bring a ton of speed with official times of 4.37 in the 40 and 10.6 in the 100, he also brings a quarterback’s perspective.

“I’m a former quarterback, so I’m used to knowing a lot of plays,” said Johnson, when talking about his greatest assets. “Obviously speed and explosiveness, hopefully I can get to the point where I could be a leader on the field also, where I know my stuff well enough and I can help others be where we need to be and we can operate at a super high efficiency offense.”

Johnson welcomes the challenge of a new position, even at a higher and much tougher level of competition.

“First year not playing quarterback, I think one of the biggest things when transitioning is you can’t be afraid to fail,” said Johnson. “You’re not going to be as skilled as everyone technique wise right off the bat, you just have to be willing to make mistakes but make them at 100 percent and get better every time you make that mistake. I think that the key to transitioning from a position is just being fearless and ready to go out there and do what you need to do.”

Johnson has spent the last three months getting acclimated to college life, as well as connecting with his new teammates. He credits guys like Devaughn Vele and Jaylen Dixon for helping him on the field and after hours, too. “If I have a question, they’re right there to help me.”

“Really you have to put the work in,” said Johnson, “Vele was a walk-on and when we watch his old clips he’s stumbling all over the place and getting jammed, now look at him,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the top receivers in the Pac-12, he’s doing big things. He shows by example and even told me that hard work is undefeated, there’s no secret sauce you just have to put the work in.”

Johnson also gives a lot of credit early-on to his quarterback, Cam Rising.

“Cam is another that’s been taking me under his wing as an upperclassman, he’s a first-string quarterback, All-American type of guy that’s really down to earth that has helped me out a lot,” said Johnson. “When we’re throw he’s making sure I’m running my routes at the right depth. Also making a contribution early, I’m looking forward to that. I’m working to contribute wherever they need me. Special teams receivers get better throughout all camp and come September just to help contribute to the team.”

As Johnson looks to make his mark at the University of Utah, he couldn’t have done it without his parents.

“I came in knowing how to work hard,” said Johnson. “So, when things get hard, I don’t think I struggle mentally on quitting, giving up or taking a break.”

As the Utes look to open the playbook and find more downfield threats, Johnson has the exact mindset needed to make an early impact.









EDITOR’S NOTE: Halie Berry contributed to this story



