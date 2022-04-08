Utah’s Dixon Ready to Produce in a Better State-of-Mind





Imagine being elite at what you do, but then doubt clouds your mind and forces you to question everything you do. You begin to wonder if you can accomplish any of those things you once took for granted.

It’s a debilitating feeling that University of Utah senior receiver Jaylen Dixon understands all too well.

The speedster from Texas has played in 38 games as a Ute with nine starts. He’s hauled in 61 career receptions, averaging 16.5 yards per catch. Utah has some big shoes to fill at receiver after losing Britain Covey to NFL opportunities. Covey's absence opens a door for Dixon to claim a much larger role in the offense.

For Dixon though, the path forward starts with overcoming self-doubt and showing consistency with his game. Master those areas and the numbers and impact plays will follow.

“I feel a lot better being back this time. Having that year off was good for my mental state and getting right back into knowing that I love this game," Dixon said. “I love being here; I love these guys around here. Now I’m just so settled in and I’m ready to go.”

Dixon, as evidenced by his yards per catch, brings a specific element the Utah offense lacked last year and hopes to add into the mix in 2022 -- a deep-threat playmaker who can stretch the field vertically.

“I’m just making sure that I stay in the playbook,” said Dixon. “I’m super excited to get this chance to show what I can still do. It’s huge and I can’t wait to take advantage of it.”

Mention second-year wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis to Dixon and his eyes instantly light up. Of course, the two also spent time together back when Bumphis served as a Utah Graduate Assistant. Bumphis is a bright light illuminating the room, constantly giving Dixon positive reinforcement.

“For me, I’d say the main thing is confidence. There’s times where I may have a play and get down on myself, but he’s always there to tell me to pick my head up and just keep going,” Dixon said. “Some of those things can happen, but you’ve just got to realize that you’re going to get that next chance and when that chance does come, make that play.”

Other guys have helped Dixon navigate rough waters, including Covey and quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson.

“I’ll even have guys encourage me like (Ja’Quinden), he’s been through so much,” Dixon said. “So just to know where he’s coming from and his experiences, that I’m not going through as much as he has struggled with, but he’s still able to push through and persevere. Him always coming up to me and knowing he has my back is huge.”

The road back to restoring his confidence in himself has not been a smooth ride at times. But Dixon found a way to turn roadblocks into speed bumps.

“I think the hardest thing for me for the beginning was having that positive mindset,” Dixon admitted. “You come and you do something, and you think, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that.’ It’s that pessimistic feeling, but once you get yourself to the point where you say, ‘You know what, I can do this, I can do that.’ Just not having that thought that I can’t do something has really been the most beneficial for me. That was the main thing - me struggling with certain things that I’m not good enough or I can’t do that - when that’s never actually the case.”

For anyone battling those same thoughts, Dixon has some helpful advice on how to prevail in those battles.

“You always have the ability to try it, so that’s the main thing and having that positive mindset, no matter what,” Dixon said. “It’s really hard to say and it’s even harder to do, but you really need to key in on that.”

Now in a better state-of-mind, and with the support of everyone around him, Dixon is focusing on the small details that build success. He’s ready to be the playmaker who has flashed jaw-dropping ability, but can now produce at a consistent level.

“I’m hyped, ready to get back on track, and ready to show the things I’ve been showing these past few years, with consistency,” Dixon said. “I’m ready to make those plays on the field because I know I can do it. I’m ready to hear the roar of the fans as I cross that goal line.”



