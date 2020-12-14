UteNation - Utah’s Brumfield Enters Transfer Portal





When one player comes in and immediately dominates, leaving no doubt who the star of their position group is, a program is bound to see a player or two behind him transfer.

The University of Utah is dealing with that today as junior running back Devin Brumfield has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He finishes his Utah career with 94 carries for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

Once thought of as the heir apparent to Zack Moss, Brumfield was overtaken by true freshman Ty Jordan, who has burst into the NCAA scene as one of the most electrifying newcomers in all of college football. He currently has 61 carries for 443 yards and three touchdowns, as well as nine receptions for 93 yards.

Brumfield announced his intentions and thanked Utah on Twitter:



