Utah QB Jackson Working to Prove He’s Ready





After two years of uncertainty, the University of Utah is heading into spring ball with stability at the quarterback position. First-Team All-Pac-12 quarterback Cam Rising is the unquestioned starter after leading Utah to its first ever Pac-12 Championship. Behind him, a battle is unfolding with sophomores Ja’Quinden Jackson and Bryson Barnes.

Coming into his second year in the Utah program, Jackson has been taking strides to prepare himself for a key role, whether that’s during the Utes highly-anticipated 2022 season or to eventually step into Rising’s shoes.

The former 4-Star recruit and Rivals250 quarterback saw action last season as a reserve quarterback, recording six carries for 30 yards (5.0 ypc) and one touchdown. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, the dual-threat transfer from Texas is ready to really clean up his craft.

Spring is a time for reflection on your whole game, and there are two key things Jackson is focusing on.

“Speed and accuracy,” said Jackson. “Everyone says I throw too hard, so I’m trying to get a lighter touch on the ball.”

With that lighter touch, the accuracy should improve and so will Jackson’s chances at being the next man up, after Rising.

While he’s working on his personal goals, he gives a lot of credit to the group of quarterbacks he’s able to work with daily, which Jackson considers one of the best quarterback rooms in college football.

“We have one of the strongest quarterback groups in the country right now,” he said. “We come up with ideas, we speak our mind, we come out here and compete every day, tell each other what we did wrong.”

One teammate in particular he respects and feels has helped him grow and develop is Rising, a fellow Texas transfer.

“I’ve learned a lot from Cam being here. He’s a smart player, athletic, fast,” said Jackson. ”Nights before the games, because he’s my roommate, we’ll sit and talk, look at our playbooks and I’ll ask him to break the playbook down to me and tell me how to look at stuff.”

Overall, Jackson says he’s constantly working on improving himself daily and taking every opportunity to improve his ability under center, so when the time comes he knows that he’ll be ready.

“I want to be a better player, all-around better teammate, to get myself ready for when the time does come to play,” said Jackson. “I just have to be ready, stay ready and get ready, that’s how I look at everything.”

With starting quarterback set with Rising, Jackson has a great opportunity to claim the backup role, but he finds himself in a battle this spring with Barnes—who finished the season as the primary backup. It’s one of the more intriguing battles this spring, despite it not being for a starting role. Jackson realizes the opportunity ahead of him and so far he’s making the most of that opportunity.



