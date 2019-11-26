



The updated College Football Playoff rankings have been released and while some will argue that Oregon’s fall to no. 14–thanks Ducks—is a big blow to Utah, that’s not necessarily the case.



Following Oregon’s jaw-dropping loss to Arizona State, the University of Utah has moved up one spot to no. 6, The Top 5 stayed relatively the same other than Ohio State swapping LSU after both teams were victorious.

It’s the back five of the Top 10, where chaos and panicking has begun. In what initially may seem like a surprise, Oklahoma has jumped up two spots to no. 7, Baylor has jumped five spots to no. 9. While it’s easy to argue that that gives the Big 12 winner a better CFP opportunity than the Utes, what the committee simply did this week was move the one-loss P5 teams ahead of everyone with two or more losses.

As we’ve constantly said here at Ute Nation, just keep winning.

Oklahoma may seem like they’re closing in, but they’ve also had numerous scares with mediocre teams the last half of their schedule. Baylor has also had their fair share of close games against less than average opponents, which isn’t something you want when you’re being presented for the final time to the committee.

Utah’s smallest margin of victory has been by five points to Washington on the road, and the next closest margin was 18 against both BYU and Northern Illinois.

The point is, unless all hell breaks loose—which it definitely can—it looks as though it’s the Top 6 that are fighting for the four playoffs spots.

By continuing to win convincingly like they have all year, the Utes don’t need the Ducks’ help, although it would have been a substantial benefit.

Again... just keep winning.





Here are the CFP rankings from November 26th: