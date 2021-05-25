UTAH MEN’S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULING UPDATE RELEASED BY PAC-12​

The Pac-12 recently released a handful of updates on conference schedules Tuesday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference recently released some updates on future conference schedules for the upcoming 2021-22 season and beyond late Tuesday morning.

Today’s announcement unveiled the two early December dates as part of the new 20-game league schedule that began last season. First-year head coach Craig Smith and company open Pac-12 play on the road with a trip to the Galen Center against USC on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The Runnin’ Utes will then return home and entertain Cal on Sunday, Dec. 5, for its Pac-12 home-opener inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.





Wednesday, Dec. 1

UTAH at USC

Sunday, Dec. 5

CAL at UTAH





In addition, the Pac-12 also released the new 10-year rotation that begins in 2021-22 and extends through 2030-31. The new rotation features a pair of five-year segments (2021-22 to 2025-26, 2026-27 to 2030-31) with venues flipped for the early Conference games and single-play opponents.

Lastly, the Pac-12 also announced home and away matchups for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

UTAH

Home: ARIZ, ASU, CAL, COLO, ORE, OSU, USC, WASH, WSU, UCLA

Road: ARIZ, ASU, CAL, COLO, ORE, OSU, USC, WASH, WSU, STAN

Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 Utah men's basketball season online or via phone by contacting the Utah Ticket Office at 801-581-8849.