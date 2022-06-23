Utah Made Strong Impression on Chapman

The University of Utah recently hosted a Texas Tech commit on the weekend of June, hoping to flip the Red Raider pledge. Centennial HS (Texas) safety, Chapman Lewis visited the Utes and the trip went about well as the Utes could have hoped for.I

"It was great! It was a beautiful city and they treated my family and I amazing the whole trip. We had fun.”

So, just how great was the Utah official visit?

“I go on my official to (Texas) Tech on (June) 23rd, so that’s definitely going to play a big factor into if I still think Tech is the right fit for me,” said Lewis. “And yes Utah most definitely opened up eyes.”

His player hosts on the trip were Cole Bishop for his first night and Bryson Reaves for the second.

“They were all cool and they all kept it real and talked about their experiences at Utah and how they are taken care of there. That was definitely reassuring,” said Lewis.

Chapman is listed as a 5.6 rated athlete in Rivals, and the Utes view him as a safety. Utah safeties coach and Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley has had tremendous success with safeties out of the Lonestar State.

“I think I spent the most time with Coach Scalley and we talked about how I was going to be able to show my versatility as a safety there at Utah due to their defense having my position showing so many skills on the field,” said Chapman. “We also talked about how I will have the chance to play early because they throw their players in there when they get to Utah to see what they can do.”

At the present moment, Utah and Texas Tech are Chapman’s only scheduled official visits this summer. When on those trips, he knows just what he’s looking for.

“I want to feel that I will be able to succeed and grow as a player and man the most,” said Chapman. “ And, I want to see that I will be able to show my abilities and fit with that program. Also a place that I feel I will be able to enjoy while I focus on becoming the best football player I can be and getting my education.”

When it comes down to it, Texas Tech just might have a battle on their hands to keep his commitment. Everyone will know soon enough.

