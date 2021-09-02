Utah is Locked in and Ready for the Fans





The long wait for Utah Football is almost over as Utah is set to take on Weber State at 5:30 PM. This will be the first game with fans in attendance since 2019, aside from the 450 family and friends of the team for the Washington State game.

Just as much as fans are ready to be back, players are ready to have fans back in the stands as well.

“It has been a while since 2019, with the whole Covid thing. So, I think it will be fun.” said Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer. “There will be a lot of energy. I’m sure fans will be excited to get out there, you know, they haven’t been out there either. I’m excited to get out there with the guys and show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

Utah’s longest-tenured receiver, Britain Covey, is eager to get going, as he’s also been a steadying presence for the large number of freshmen that are awaiting a packed environment.

“I feel like going into game week we have picked it up a whole other level. There’s more mental focus than the whole rest of the year,” said Covey. “I think going into game week it just amped everybody up. Finally, it’s here and everybody has started to really understand what it’s all about. I’m not sure how many freshmen we have, 60+ on this team and just to show them what it’s like going into game week it’s different. It’s a different feel.”

Brewer and Covey both mentioned that they feel the offense is ready to go for Thursday night. Brewer specifically spoke of his connection with his pass-catchers, “I feel extremely comfortable.” he stated, “We’ve had since January we have been working. I think the chemistry is definitely there and we are excited to go put it on display this week.”

Not only is the offense itching to get going, the defense is amped up and ready to hit someone else.

“Oh yeah, super ready,” said All-American candidate Devin Lloyd. “I think we are looking really good. To this point, we have done everything as a defense we are supposed to.”

Utah defensive end Mika Tafua added what you can expect from Utah’s defense this year starting with Weber State. “Our defense this year, we are overall ready to present the R.S.N.B. (Relentless, Smart, Nasty, Ballhawks) culture or brand of football over here at Utah,” proclaimed Tafua. “I’m ready to present that to everybody and everyone else on defense is (too).”

Despite the excitement, the Utes are not overlooking their competition. As Lloyd pointed out about Weber State, “They are an explosive offense. They have a really good running back. They have a lot of good things schematic-wise.” Lloyd added, “You know, it’s going to be a challenge, but I think ultimately we are a formidable team. It’s going to be a good game.”

Brewer added to Lloyd’s sentiment by adding, “They are a really good football team. They play really hard and got a lot of really good players on defense.” Brewer continued, “They win a lot of games on the FCS level so we are going to have to play well for sure.”

Football is finally back. Crowds are finally back. It’s time for another fun and action-packed season of Utah football.



