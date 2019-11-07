Utah is an Eye-Opener for Wegis
Every year, there seems to be some recruits that come out of nowhere and for various reasons. When it comes to San Juan Hills HS defensive end Tyler Wegis, he’s arguably the best of those success s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news