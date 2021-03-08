



At the start of the 2020 football season, the University of Utah thought they had the quarterback position figured out for the next 2-3 years. Sophomore signal-caller Cam Rising had come into fall camp and didn’t just do a little better than South Carolina grad transfer Jake Bentley, he ran away with the job. Ute fans know full well what happened next. Their future and the guy that had the program quietly talking about another immediate trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game, was injured and out for the season during his third drive.

Bentley would go on to replace him with wildly inconsistent performance.

Now, Bentley is out of the program, Rising is on track with his rehab, and the Utes have added three more quarterbacks to the room—one a record-setting grad transfer, another an elite four-star dual-threat transfer, and a four-star height school recruit that didn’t get to showcase himself his senior year.

Spring is a crucial time to get the quarterbacks up to speed and see what they bring to the program, so here is the starter along with the contenders.





The Starter