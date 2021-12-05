Utah Football Is Rose Bowl Bound





PASADENA, Calif. – In what was a historic weekend for the No. 11 University of Utah Football program, the Utes are officially Rose Bowl bound, set to play the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT and will air on ESPN.

“To get the call today from Laura Farber, President of the Tournament of Roses, and formally receive the invitation on behalf of the University of Utah and this incredible football program was an exciting moment,"Mark Harlan said. "It was an honor to accept, and I cannot thank Coach Whittingham, his staff and the student-athletes enough for their incredible fortitude all season to make this a reality. We are very grateful, and cannot wait for Jan. 1.”

The Utes will play in the Rose Bowl for the first time in program history, making its third overall appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl after playing in the Fiesta Bowl in 2005 and the Sugar Bowl in 2009. Utah is 2-0 in those games, beating Pittsburgh in Tempe in 2005 as the first non-BCS conference school invited to a BCS Bowl, and defeating Alabama in 2009 as the highest-ranked non-BCS conference team in history.

Utah and Ohio State have only played once in program history, traveling to the home of the Buckeyes in 1986 where the Utes suffered a 64-6 loss. Ohio State will be Utah's fourth game against an AP Top 25 opponent this season with the Utes sitting at 3-0 in games against ranked teams this year.

The Utes won its first Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, earning the program's 28thoverall conference championship in football. It was Utah's 10th win of the season, the sixth time under the direction of head coachKyle Whittingham the Utes have hit the mark.

Utah has won the Pac-12 South Title three times (2018, 2019, 2021), including a share of the top spot in 2015. The Utes' win over Oregon on Friday night marked the first time the Pac-12 South has taken home the title since 2017.

TICKET INFORMATIONThe Utah Ticket Office will be selling tickets from the Pac-12 allotment to Crimson Club members, Dec. 6-15 and then to the public on Dec. 16 if tickets remain. There will be ticket limits enforced based on the annual contribution to the Crimson Club.

Tickets will be digital and managed on a smart phone.More information about ticket delivery will be distributed close to the game.Price levels include midfield chairs ($350), sideline chairs ($285) and corner/endzone bleachers ($185).All prices include a Utah Athletics fee.

TRAVEL TO PASADENAThe University of Utah is partnering with Anthony Travel for official Utah Rose Bowl travel packages. Travel packages for the ultimate Rose Bowl experience will include:

Three nights hotels accommodations at the official Utah team hotel, the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA LIVE, or the E-Central Downtown Los Angeles Hotel.Game tickets in the official Utah Athletics sections.Exclusive welcome reception.Game Day Transportation and official Utah Rose Bowl pregame party.Commemorative souvenir credential and lanyard.

More information regarding the Rose Bowl, including fan events and team functions will be announced at a later date. Fans can continue to follow the Utes on social media via Twitter (@Utah_Football | @UtahAthletics) and Instagram (@UtahFootball | @UtahAthletics).



