Utah Defeats Northern Illinois, 35-17
The University of Utah moved to 2-0 on Saturday, defeating a feisty Northern Illinois Huskies squad, 35-17. While the final score was convincing, the Utes didn’t exactly come out firing on all cylinders.
Maybe it was the earlier than normal start time, maybe it was the injury replacements on the offensive line, or maybe Utah is still finding it’s early season footing. Regardless, after a slow start, the Utes once again turned it up a notch by pounding Zack Moss and opening up the offense.
"Just didn’t play our best football defensively in the first half, but offensively we did from start to finish,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “I thought Tyler was outstanding, he was accurate, and we didn’t turn the ball over for the second week in a row.”
Yes, the offense played well, but it still took them some time to get going, as offensive linemen Orlando Umana and Johnny Maea both sat out with minor injuries.
Despite having to adjust the line, the guys in the trenches once again kept their quarterback, Tyler Huntley, from being sacked.
"That is a credit to him for his presence in the pocket and his ability to get out of trouble, but he hasn’t really been in trouble,” said Whittingham. “The offensive line has done a nice job protecting him. He has made great decisions.”
Of course, the Utes' senior signal-caller knows where to direct the praise.
“The offensive line is playing well. Coach Jim Harding is a great coach,” said Huntley. “He puts them in positions during practice so that during the game it is easier for them.”
Meanwhile—as Huntley’s jersey was being kept clean all day—the Utes’ all-everything defensive end, Bradlee Anae, found his way into the backfield on nearly every play, coming away with three sacks and a forced fumble.
"He is a force. He is a force off the edge. He has a great motor and a great get-off,” said Whittingham. “He had a sack there that was outstanding. He is one of the best pass rushers in the Pac-12, if not the best, and one of the top in the nation so we are glad we have him on our side.”
Even more impressive was the fact that Anae was that dominant even without the presence of defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who missed the game as a precaution, with a minor injury.
Huntley threw for 214 yards on 14-19 passing, while the run game battered the Huskies up the middle and on sweeps, as they totaled 193 with 10 guys getting a carry and Moss sitting out most of the fourth quarter with the game in hand.
“Utah is a great football team. We knew that going in,” said Northern Illinois Head Coach Thomas Hammock. “We knew we had to make plays to give ourselves an opportunity to win the football game. Our goal was to get it into the fourth quarter and give ourselves a chance to win. It didn’t happen the way we wanted it to. We have much respect for them. Our players are resilient and played hard. They expected to win and came in here in a hostile environment and handled the environment.”
The Utes now have one finally tune-up game left before they turn their attention to PAC-12 play.