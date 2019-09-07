The University of Utah moved to 2-0 on Saturday, defeating a feisty Northern Illinois Huskies squad, 35-17. While the final score was convincing, the Utes didn’t exactly come out firing on all cylinders.

Maybe it was the earlier than normal start time, maybe it was the injury replacements on the offensive line, or maybe Utah is still finding it’s early season footing. Regardless, after a slow start, the Utes once again turned it up a notch by pounding Zack Moss and opening up the offense.



"Just didn’t play our best football defensively in the first half, but offensively we did from start to finish,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “I thought Tyler was outstanding, he was accurate, and we didn’t turn the ball over for the second week in a row.”



Yes, the offense played well, but it still took them some time to get going, as offensive linemen Orlando Umana and Johnny Maea both sat out with minor injuries.



Despite having to adjust the line, the guys in the trenches once again kept their quarterback, Tyler Huntley, from being sacked.



"That is a credit to him for his presence in the pocket and his ability to get out of trouble, but he hasn’t really been in trouble,” said Whittingham. “The offensive line has done a nice job protecting him. He has made great decisions.”



Of course, the Utes' senior signal-caller knows where to direct the praise.



“The offensive line is playing well. Coach Jim Harding is a great coach,” said Huntley. “He puts them in positions during practice so that during the game it is easier for them.”





