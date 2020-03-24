Utah Decade Debates: Defensive MVP- 2010s
With all due respect to the offense, the University of Utah defensive MVP of the 2010s is a much tougher and much more interesting debate to have. Throw a top twenty together from that decade and three-fourths of that list are likely to be defenders.
So how do you pick from so many talented individuals? Well, for starters you better own a career record for the Utes, or you better be so good that you left for the NFL early, resulting in being a high draft pick.
Ute Nation’s Alex Markham and Joe Middleton state their cases for the defensive side of the ball, as the Ute Nation staff picks the 2010s MVP.
Joe Middleton’s Pick
Bradlee Anae | 2016-2019
Utah has had plenty of outstanding defensive players during the 2010’s. A case for ranking the best player is ultimately subjective, and with that there may not be a clear-cut winner. But for the sake of arguing, one player in the past decade can safely say that he is an All-Time Ute: Bradlee Anae.
Anae’s career began in 2016 where he appeared sparingly in only six games yet still registered two sacks. In 2017, Anae saw much more action, starting in 10/13 games and his production followed. That year Anae led the Utes with 7.0 sacks and led the Utah defensive line with 39 tackles. In addition to three forced fumbles, it was becoming clear that Utah had the ultimate backfield disrupter for the next two years.
In 2018, Pac-12 offenses would be put on notice. Anae would start all 14 games and go on to lead the Pac-12 in sacks with 8.0. Not only was Anae getting after the QB, he was a reckoning for opposing ground attacks. Anae ended the season with 15.5 tackles for loss, third in the Pac-12. More importantly than the individual success, Utah’s defense as a whole was reaping the benefits. In the Pac-12 in 2018, the Utes defense ranked no. 1 in rushing yards allowed (101.8 ypg which was 5th in the country) and no. 4 in passing yards allowed per game. Anae would be named to the All Pac-12 First Team.
As 2019 approached, opposing teams were well aware of the problem that was Bradlee Anae. The issue was that there wasn’t a solution. Anae would go on to lead the Pac-12 in sacks with 13.0, (8th best total in the nation). He also recorded 14.0 tackles for loss, leading Utah and 2nd in Pac-12. However impressive Anae’s individual stats were, it was the strong cohesive play from the defense as a unit that really reaped the benefits from the Consensus All-American. In the Pac-12 in 2019, Utah ranked no. 1 in pass defense (13th in FBS) and rush defense (1st in FBS) and allowed the fewest points per game, 13.2 (6th in FBS).
Another dominant year from Anae meant another year of accolades. Consensus All-American, First Team All-Pac-12, are obviously among the upper echelon of achievements for a college football player. One award really demonstrated exactly how dominant Anae was in 2019, the Morris Trophy which is awarded to the best defensive lineman in the conference as voted on by the opposing offensive lines.
It’s arguable that Anae couldn’t have had the success had it not been for his teammates. Anae wasn’t the only defensive player on his own team with All-American honors (Jaylon Johnson, Julian Blackmon, Leki Fotu). Anae isn’t the only Ute defensive lineman to be named to the First Team All Pac-12 multiple times, either (Fotu and Star Lotulelei). Where Anae separates himself among his peers is that he left some statistical benchmarks that many players after him will strive to beat. Anae is Utah’s all time leader in sacks, with 30 and is the all-time leader in tackle for loss yardage (245). Anae is an All-Time Ute who helped lead some all-time defensive Utah units.
Alex Markham’s Pick
Marcus Williams | 2015-2017
Okay Joe, okay. A funny note here. Last season, I did 1280’s 60 in 60 and had Anae around no. 7 or no. 8. Why? Because as good as Anae was, I felt that Leki Fotu and John Penisini made his job easier. Well, Anae made that prediction look stupid, but I’m going with a guy who unquestionably made life easier for his position: safety Marcus Williams.
It took Utah two years to recover from the All-American leaving early. As the last line of defense, he allowed his fellow defensive backs to take more risks in their coverage, as a result, three of those defensive backs from his junior year had brief NFL stints, with Brian Allen the lone one of the group, along with Williams, still in the league. His emergence as a freshman, also made it so Eric Rowe was able to move from free safety to cornerback for his senior year before moving on to the NFL.
Williams started in 37 of 39 possible games in three seasons, before declaring early for the NFL Draft. He finished his career with 11 interceptions and 19 pass breakups. His sideline to sideline coverage and his ability to win 50/50 balls set him apart from his peers.
This argument is for the best career, but to put his type of impact into perspective, Williams’ junior year in 2016, he was the no. 1 rated safety in the country by PFF. Now, here’s what bolsters the argument: adding corners doesn't change that. The closest defensive back of any sort was NCSU's Meadows (1.3 points behind Williams) and the closest safeties were OSU's Hooker and LSU's Adams (both 1.9 points behind Williams).
The 2016 Utah defense was rated no. 33 as the PFF coverage unit and the no. 29 overall defense, so Marcus didn't have a lot of help, but his impact was obvious.
Ute Nation Staff Consensus
While this one can go to numerous players, only one of our writers briefly argued for another player. That being said, surprisingly the majority of the staff went with Williams. The reason is simple, it was plain as day that Williams changed the whole defense and made everyone better for nearly three full years. His center fielder mentality is something that all schools search for, yet few find.
Anae has an argument for best defensive season, but as good as he was, he didn’t realize his full potential until 2019. Williams never really showed a weakness in his game in his first two seasons, while Anae was initially known as solely a pass-rushing specialist—although he did that better than anyone to ever wear a Utes uniform.