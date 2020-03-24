With all due respect to the offense, the University of Utah defensive MVP of the 2010s is a much tougher and much more interesting debate to have. Throw a top twenty together from that decade and three-fourths of that list are likely to be defenders.

So how do you pick from so many talented individuals? Well, for starters you better own a career record for the Utes, or you better be so good that you left for the NFL early, resulting in being a high draft pick.



Ute Nation’s Alex Markham and Joe Middleton state their cases for the defensive side of the ball, as the Ute Nation staff picks the 2010s MVP.







Joe Middleton’s Pick

Bradlee Anae | 2016-2019



Utah has had plenty of outstanding defensive players during the 2010’s. A case for ranking the best player is ultimately subjective, and with that there may not be a clear-cut winner. But for the sake of arguing, one player in the past decade can safely say that he is an All-Time Ute: Bradlee Anae.



Anae’s career began in 2016 where he appeared sparingly in only six games yet still registered two sacks. In 2017, Anae saw much more action, starting in 10/13 games and his production followed. That year Anae led the Utes with 7.0 sacks and led the Utah defensive line with 39 tackles. In addition to three forced fumbles, it was becoming clear that Utah had the ultimate backfield disrupter for the next two years.



In 2018, Pac-12 offenses would be put on notice. Anae would start all 14 games and go on to lead the Pac-12 in sacks with 8.0. Not only was Anae getting after the QB, he was a reckoning for opposing ground attacks. Anae ended the season with 15.5 tackles for loss, third in the Pac-12. More importantly than the individual success, Utah’s defense as a whole was reaping the benefits. In the Pac-12 in 2018, the Utes defense ranked no. 1 in rushing yards allowed (101.8 ypg which was 5th in the country) and no. 4 in passing yards allowed per game. Anae would be named to the All Pac-12 First Team.



As 2019 approached, opposing teams were well aware of the problem that was Bradlee Anae. The issue was that there wasn’t a solution. Anae would go on to lead the Pac-12 in sacks with 13.0, (8th best total in the nation). He also recorded 14.0 tackles for loss, leading Utah and 2nd in Pac-12. However impressive Anae’s individual stats were, it was the strong cohesive play from the defense as a unit that really reaped the benefits from the Consensus All-American. In the Pac-12 in 2019, Utah ranked no. 1 in pass defense (13th in FBS) and rush defense (1st in FBS) and allowed the fewest points per game, 13.2 (6th in FBS).



Another dominant year from Anae meant another year of accolades. Consensus All-American, First Team All-Pac-12, are obviously among the upper echelon of achievements for a college football player. One award really demonstrated exactly how dominant Anae was in 2019, the Morris Trophy which is awarded to the best defensive lineman in the conference as voted on by the opposing offensive lines.



It’s arguable that Anae couldn’t have had the success had it not been for his teammates. Anae wasn’t the only defensive player on his own team with All-American honors (Jaylon Johnson, Julian Blackmon, Leki Fotu). Anae isn’t the only Ute defensive lineman to be named to the First Team All Pac-12 multiple times, either (Fotu and Star Lotulelei). Where Anae separates himself among his peers is that he left some statistical benchmarks that many players after him will strive to beat. Anae is Utah’s all time leader in sacks, with 30 and is the all-time leader in tackle for loss yardage (245). Anae is an All-Time Ute who helped lead some all-time defensive Utah units.



