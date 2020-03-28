Utah Decade Debates: Defensive MVP 2000s
We’re now on to debating the University of Utah MVPs for the 2000s. Although, if we’re being honest, the intrigue for the 2000s will be who comes in as the alternative choices to the two transformative figures of modern day Utes football.
Even when a pick is obvious, we both can’t argue the same one. Therefore here’s the debate for the defensive MVP from 2000-2009:
Joe Middleton’s pick
Eric Weddle | 2003-2006
Reflecting back on a 13-year NFL career for safety Eric Weddle, there is very little that he hasn’t accomplished. Weddle is a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First Team All Pro, has 29 career interceptions, over 1,100 tackles, four pick-six’s, 9.5 career sacks, 8 forced fumbles, nearly 100 passes defensed, an 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and arguably a first-class ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not a bad professional career but Weddle was all that and more during his college time at the University of Utah.
Coming out of Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, CA in 2003, Weddle was only a two-star recruit according to Rivals. But like so many Utes before and after Weddle, they would become a far greater talent during their time at the university in Salt Lake City, UT than their high school evaluation.
Right away Weddle had an impact. He was named to several national all-freshman teams. Weddle played in all 12 games, the final nine as a starter. He led the team in forced fumbles (4), interceptions (3), and his four sacks ranked 2nd on the team. Weddle’s efforts earned him honorable mention all-MWC.
In year two, Weddle earned 2nd Team All-MWC honors while leading the secondary in tackles (3rd on the team). Weddle added another four interceptions to his ever growing career total. After a game high 11 tackles in the Fiesta Bowl against Pittsburgh, Weddle supplanted himself on the national landscape as one of the best all-around defensive backs in the country heading into his junior year.
Weddle started all 12 games his junior year. He led the MWC in passes defended with 16 including four interceptions. His all-around talent was on show once again as he ranked third on the team in tackles while playing whatever position Utah needed him most in. Weddle played strong safety in five games, four at cornerback, and three as a nickelback. Weddle’s ability to affect the game in any way necessary resulted in MWC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-MWC and 2nd Team All-American. He also had two punts for 46 total yards and had a rushing TD on offense as well.
In 2006, Weddle once again dominated the MWC and was now a household name nationally. Weddle was named Defensive Player of the Year once again after he posted 64 tackles, a sack, forced fumble, three fumble recoveries one of which he took to the house, and seven interceptions (8th in the nation). On offense Weddle threw for a TD and ran for five more. Weddle earned himself a spot on the consensus All-American Team, (defensively).
Overall, Weddle’s 18 career interceptions rank tied for 2nd all-time in the MWC. Weddle’s ten career sacks are impressive for any defensive player, but ridiculous considering it came from the defensive backfield. He compiled nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Truly an amazing college career but when added to his tremendous success at the next level, it’s arguable that Weddle is not only the best defensive player for Utah during the 2000’s decade, but the best football player the University of Utah has ever had.
Alex Markham’s pick
Stevenson Sylvester | 2006-2009
As good as Utah’s defenses were from 2000-2009, not many other than Weddle had staying-power in the NFL. However, this list is about college success and not the pros. So where do I go from here? By the way Joe, you win this argument because Weddle is arguably one of the 5-10 greatest Utes of all-time. I can’t battle that and win.
That being said, let’s talk about an all-time Utes icon, Stevenson Sylvester. Kyle Whittingham famously scouted Sylvester during one of his basketball games and ultimately decided to offer him a scholarship. He then went to play in 10 games—starting three—as a 200 pound freshman linebacker. Regardless of lacking the necessary weight, “Sly” instantly became known as a playmaker and returned his first career interception 45 yards for a touchdown against Utah State.
In 49 career games—starting 37 of those—Sly had 262 tackles, two interceptions that were both returned for touchdowns, and three forced fumbles. By the time he graduated, he transformed into a 6-foot-2 and 230 athletic monster, and was All-MWC each year that he was a full time starter.
An emotional leader of the defense who also let his play do the talking, he’s one the most beloved Utes since the turn of the century. Some will argue that others had better stats, but other than Weddle, try and argue with me about anyone that was more influential on Utah football.
Of course, there are two games of his that will always stand out more than others: as a senior when he took exception to BYU facing the Utah sidelines doing the Haka in Rice Eccles Stadium, and the 2009 Sugar Bowl.
The 2009 Sugar Bowl game against Alabama, was the stuff of legends. Sly finished the game with seven tackles, three sacks, a fumble recovery, and wreaked havoc from start to finish—at one point striking a pose after a sack that is one of the most iconic images in Utah football history.
Yeah, he wasn’t Weddle, but Stevenson Sylvester is one Ute name that will never be forgotten.
Ute Nation Staff Consensus
Look, we all love Sly, but Weddle did it all for the Utes, not even counting the fact that he’ll eventually be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
When it comes to the Utes’ defenders from the 2000 decade, there’s Weddle and there’s everyone else… but there were some damn good defenses.