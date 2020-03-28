Even when a pick is obvious, we both can’t argue the same one. Therefore here’s the debate for the defensive MVP from 2000-2009:

We’re now on to debating the University of Utah MVPs for the 2000s. Although, if we’re being honest, the intrigue for the 2000s will be who comes in as the alternative choices to the two transformative figures of modern day Utes football.

Joe Middleton’s pick





Eric Weddle | 2003-2006

Reflecting back on a 13-year NFL career for safety Eric Weddle, there is very little that he hasn’t accomplished. Weddle is a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First Team All Pro, has 29 career interceptions, over 1,100 tackles, four pick-six’s, 9.5 career sacks, 8 forced fumbles, nearly 100 passes defensed, an 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and arguably a first-class ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not a bad professional career but Weddle was all that and more during his college time at the University of Utah.

Coming out of Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, CA in 2003, Weddle was only a two-star recruit according to Rivals. But like so many Utes before and after Weddle, they would become a far greater talent during their time at the university in Salt Lake City, UT than their high school evaluation.

Right away Weddle had an impact. He was named to several national all-freshman teams. Weddle played in all 12 games, the final nine as a starter. He led the team in forced fumbles (4), interceptions (3), and his four sacks ranked 2nd on the team. Weddle’s efforts earned him honorable mention all-MWC.

In year two, Weddle earned 2nd Team All-MWC honors while leading the secondary in tackles (3rd on the team). Weddle added another four interceptions to his ever growing career total. After a game high 11 tackles in the Fiesta Bowl against Pittsburgh, Weddle supplanted himself on the national landscape as one of the best all-around defensive backs in the country heading into his junior year.

Weddle started all 12 games his junior year. He led the MWC in passes defended with 16 including four interceptions. His all-around talent was on show once again as he ranked third on the team in tackles while playing whatever position Utah needed him most in. Weddle played strong safety in five games, four at cornerback, and three as a nickelback. Weddle’s ability to affect the game in any way necessary resulted in MWC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-MWC and 2nd Team All-American. He also had two punts for 46 total yards and had a rushing TD on offense as well.

In 2006, Weddle once again dominated the MWC and was now a household name nationally. Weddle was named Defensive Player of the Year once again after he posted 64 tackles, a sack, forced fumble, three fumble recoveries one of which he took to the house, and seven interceptions (8th in the nation). On offense Weddle threw for a TD and ran for five more. Weddle earned himself a spot on the consensus All-American Team, (defensively).

Overall, Weddle’s 18 career interceptions rank tied for 2nd all-time in the MWC. Weddle’s ten career sacks are impressive for any defensive player, but ridiculous considering it came from the defensive backfield. He compiled nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Truly an amazing college career but when added to his tremendous success at the next level, it’s arguable that Weddle is not only the best defensive player for Utah during the 2000’s decade, but the best football player the University of Utah has ever had.



