He's baaaaaack! The University of Utah has concluded its search for an offensive coordinator and they’re bringing back a familiar face, Andy Ludwig. Ludwig, who served In the same role for the Utes from 2005 to 2008. This hire was first hinted at by Ute Nation’s Alex Markham on Monday, after talking with numerous sources:

As the dust settles, if I was to rank #UteNation OC candidates as most likely to get the gig, I’d rank them like this from what I’m hearing lately: 1) Andy Ludwig 2) Jim Harding 3) Steve Sarkisian Look for an announcement as early as today, but possibly tomorrow.





An official announcement is expected on Friday morning.

Ludwig most recently coached the offense at Vanderbilt, but also served as the offensive coordinator for Cal, San Diego State, and Wisconsin after his time at Utah. Along with his offensive coordinator job, Ludwig will also coach the quarterbacks for the Utes. Ludwig has experience coaching quarterbacks for Cal, Wisconsin, and Vanderbilt at various points. In all, he boasts more than 30 years of coaching experience, and has been employed by 12 different schools since he began his coaching career in 1987.

While Ludwig was at Vanderbilt, the Commodores steadily improved on offense each year that he was there, and he helped the team to make two bowl games during his four-year stint. The Commodores had a 1,000 yard rusher in three of those seasons, and in 2018, they featured both a 1,000 yard back and a 3,000 yard passer, as Ke'Shawn Vaughn ran for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Kyle Shurmer threw for 3,130 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Before heading to Vanderbilt, Ludwig coached at Wisconsin and oversaw the offense for the Badgers in 2013 and 2014. In case you need a reminder, 2014 was the year that Melvin Gordon rushed for over 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns, and finished 2nd in the Heisman voting, behind only Marcus Mariota. Could Ludwig help Zack Moss do something similar in his senior year?



