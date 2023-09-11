



Mater Dei High’s Jeilani Davis recorded his second interception of the season in the Monarchs 55-8 thrashing of the Kahuku Red Raiders. Mater Dei is now 4-0 on the year. Davis also recorded 2 tackles and a pass deflection.

Hunter Andrews scored all three of Magnolia’s touchdowns in a 46-21 loss to Fulshear. He now has 5 rushing touchdowns this season. Linebacker remains his future home at Utah.

Isaac Wilson threw for 455 yards and 3 touchdowns and added 66 yards rushing and another touchdown in a 42-14 win over Syracuse. Kash Dillon had 3 catches for 34 yards on offense and 4 tackles on defense.

It was another rough game for Lamar Radcliffe and Sacramento High, losing 48-34 to Rancho Cotate. Sacramento is now 0-4 on the season. No individual stats have been made available.

Sammie Hunter and Arizona’s Chandler Wolves moved to 3-0 with a 35-10 win over Orange Lutheran. Hunter had 2 tackles in the game.

Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes and California's St. John Bosco moved to 4-0 with a 37-14 win over St Frances Academy. No individual stats have been made available.



