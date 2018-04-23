The Runnin’ Utes got a big boost this past week when 7-footer Novak Topalovic committed to play for Utah in his final season of college eligibility. Originally from Serbia, Topalovic spent the first four years of his collegiate career, including a redshirt season, at Idaho State. In his last two seasons as a Bengal, Topalovic averaged over 10 points and six rebounds per game, and his addition will be key in taking some of the load off of Jayce Johnson’s shoulders, at the center position.

After a successful career at Idaho State, Topalovic wanted challenge himself more, with a shot to show what he could do under brighter lights. Having already graduated before his fiver year clock ran out, he decided to become a graduate transfer and immediately received interest from as many as 25 schools. Despite all of his options, it didn’t take him long to narrow his choices down to two.

“I just wanted to go to a bigger stage, bigger exposure,” Topalovic explained. “I narrowed it down to Santa Clara and the University of Utah. I had a lot of schools pulling and all that, but I kind of narrowed it down after two and a half weeks, probably.”

After checking out his top schools, Topalovic made the call and committed to spend his last year of college basketball playing for the Runnin’ Utes. Despites some ties to Santa Clara, ultimately it was Utah’s coaching staff, culture,. and the Pac-12 that won Topalovic over.

“I really liked the coaching staff, I like the culture they have,” Novak said. “I really like what they stand for and I love the league that they play in. I really like Coach [Krystkoviak] and I spoke a lot with Coach Hill. Coach K is a big man himself, so we obviously connected in a way there. I also like the style of play, the system he runs at the University of Utah, and the way he utilizes their big men. He’s got a great track record of developing big men. When they come in, they’re not a pro, but by the time they leave, he makes them into one. Again, it really helps that he’s a big man himself.”

Although the expectation with any graduate transfer player is that they’ll contribute from day one, Topalovic understands that nothing will be handed to him, and that he’ll have to work to carve out a role for himself. With that kind of attitude and his prior experience, don’t be shocked if the big man ends up being one of the team’s leaders, next season.

“Nobody can promise you anything at this level,” Topalovic said. “The only thing I was promised was the chance to compete, and have an equal opportunity to prove myself. With that being said, they possibly see me as being an impact player, and I would also have a role in leadership, because I’ve already played three years in college. I’ve been in college for four, this is going to be my fifth year, and they have a lot of freshmen coming in, so I would say I could have a leadership role as well.”



