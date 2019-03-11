SAN FRANCISCO – In a vote of the 12 Conference coaches, Utah’s Donnie Tillman was named the 2018-19 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, Commissioner Larry Scott announced today.

Tillman has come off the bench in 13-of-18 Conference games and 16-of-30 games overall, providing 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in nearly 27 minutes per contest for Utah.

After converting only nine three-pointers (9-28) in 28 games as a freshman, Tillman has improved to 43 triples on 37 percent shooting (43-116) in his sophomore campaign, helping the Utes to an 11-7 markand third-place finish in the league standings after being picked eighth in the preseason media poll.

Tillman averaged 10.3 points per game overall, with a 10.5 points per game average in league-only games. He shot .445 from the field and was a .783 free throw shooter. The Detroit, Mich., native pulled down 5.3 rebounds, totaled 50 assists, 10 blocked shots and 18 steals.

To be eligible for Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, players must not exceed more than one-third starts in league games.



