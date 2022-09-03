The University of Utah opens their season this weekend against the Florida Gators in Gainsville at the storied Swamp. Utah is returning 17 of their starters from the 2021 season. With the Utes sitting at No. 7 in preseason rankings, the excitement for the upcoming season is at an all-time high and Utah fans are flocking to Florida in full force.





Here are the burning questions heading into the highly-anticipated matchup.





Is the hype around the Utah offense real?





Last season, Cam Rising had 2,493 total yards and 20 touchdowns with a 63.8 completion percentage. The Utes also are returning junior Tavion Thomas who brings strength in the backfield. At 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, he has the size, power, and surprising speed to make it difficult for the opposing defense. Last season he had 1108 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns on 204 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He’ll form a dangerous 1-2 punch with Micah Bernard, who averaged 6 yards per carry. Most importantly with Bernard, however, is his elite pass-catching ability that will keep defenses honest.





There’s no question that Rising’s top two targets in the passing game will be Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe. Kincaid was a 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention, ranking No. 7 in the country at tight end averaging 14.2 yards per reception. Kuithe is dynamic and will be utilized frequently, the big question is how the Utes plan on utilizing him from a game-to-game basis. He provides the unique element of being able to line up at slot or tight end. His playing style is very similar to Cooper Kupp of the LA Rams.





Those are the known commodities, so what about receivers? The past few years the Utes haven’t had a dependable game-breaking wide receiver on the outside. Over spring and fall camp, Devaughn Vele has been proving himself to be that type of player the Utes could use on the outside. He has elite hands and a wide catch radius; Rising knows he can trust Vele to grab the 50/50 balls. Additionally, Money Parks has also made strides to be another weapon for Rising. With his speed, athleticism, and elite route running, he’s a receiver that can play inside and outside.





Do I believe Ute fans should buy the hype? Absolutely, no question. Rising is playing at a level in practice that makes good players great and great players fantastic.









Despite limited reps with mediocre numbers, is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson for real?





Richardson, a potential high draft pick, is the prototype quarterback you look for in size and speed, running a 4.3 40 at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, but his experience is limited. Attempting only 66 passes in the past two seasons, he completed only 59 percent of his career attempts. Although he’s unproven in the SEC, Whittingham says he has a strong arm that can make all of the throws and he’s a threat at running the ball at any moment.





Under Napier it will be interesting to see how Florida utilizes Richardson to test the Utes defense. One thing to keep in mind is that with his relative inexperience, Utah’s defense should be able to capitalize on some mistakes. As Oregon and the rest of the Pac-12 knows, Utah defenses relish these moments. One to two head-scratchers could make a close game a blowout in favor of Utah—and in a hurry.





Which Utah defenders step up to make crucial stops?





With the loss of Sewell and Lloyd, filling those shoes has been critical for the Utes. Mohamoud Diabate will replace Lloyd at middle linebacker, a familiar face for the Gators. Utah also has 2021 Pac-12 freshman defensive player of the year, Junior Tafuna—a daunting challenge the Gators will face in the trenches. Last season, he recorded 33 tackles (5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks), a fumble recovery, and a pass break up despite only starting 11 games.





Lander Barton—one of the highest rated recruits in Utah history—is a young but talented linebacker, who is one to look out for alongside Karene Reid. Additionally, the secondary is a solid group that can make things tough for Richardson and the offense.





In the secondary, Cole Bishop led all true freshmen with 54 tackles (nine for loss), three sacks and five pass breakups. Clark Phillips may be heading towards being a high NFL Draft pick. However, if the Gators attack the other side of the field and stay away from him, 2020 All-Pac-12 selection JaTravis Broughton, is back healthy and ready to make a statement.





Lastly, in recent years, teams have found success running on the edges of Utah’s defense. With the athleticism of Van Fillinger and the speed of Jonah Elliss, the Utes are looking to improve greatly from this past deficiency.



