UteNation - Thioune Withdraws from Portal and Returns to Utah





In the matter of one week, the Runnin’ Utes have regained yet another player who had entered their name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. This time with center Lahat Thioune, it was a player who entered before Larry Krystowiak’s coaching fate had been decided.

Thioune played sparingly under the former coaching staff, but seemed to develop more confidence as the 2020-21 progressed. He averaged 1.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.6 minutes.

The sophomore 6-foot-10 and 243 pound big man joins junior Riley Battin in returning to Utah, hoping a new voice can aid in their development. Not long after Thioune announced he was initially entering his name into the transfer portal, he set Ute Twitter ablaze with an impressive workout video where he hit 22 of 24 threes, something he reportedly wasn’t encouraged to do under the previous staff.



