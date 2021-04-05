UteNation - Thioune Withdraws from Portal and Returns to Utah

Thioune Withdraws from Portal and Returns to Utah
In the matter of one week, the Runnin’ Utes have regained yet another player who had entered their name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. This time with center Lahat Thioune, it was a player who entered before Larry Krystowiak’s coaching fate had been decided.
Thioune played sparingly under the former coaching staff, but seemed to develop more confidence as the 2020-21 progressed. He averaged 1.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.6 minutes.
The sophomore 6-foot-10 and 243 pound big man joins junior Riley Battin in returning to Utah, hoping a new voice can aid in their development. Not long after Thioune announced he was initially entering his name into the transfer portal, he set Ute Twitter ablaze with an impressive workout video where he hit 22 of 24 threes, something he reportedly wasn’t encouraged to do under the previous staff.
22 out of 24 3s work work work #stayhat #bighat pic.twitter.com/AVSqGjyVIL— Lahat Thioune (@ThiouneLahat) March 23, 2021
Since the end of the season, Jordan Kellier, Norbert Thelissen, Timmy Allen and Alfonso Plummer have entered the transfer portal. Additionally, Mikael Jantunen is likely to stay back home in Finland. Both Battin and Thioune have entered and withdrawn from transferring. The Utes have also added Cincinnati shooting guard Gabe Madsen who opted out of the 2020-21 season.
In order to replace those that have departed, no position is off-limits. The Utes need a physical presence in the paint and need to place a premium on shooting—something their new addition Madsen is known for.
Along with hitting the recruiting trail and going hard after the NCAA Transfer Portal, Smith will look to add one more assistant to his staff after hiring former Utah assistant DeMarlo Slocum and Utah State assistant Eric Peterson.