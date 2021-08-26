The Official University of Utah Week 1 Depth Chart





The University of Utah has released its Week 1 depth to few surprises and a lot of “or.” The most heated battle of fall camp was quarterback and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has made it official—although it was expected—that Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer is the guy.

The running backs still go four deep and are undecided. There’s been a fullback position added, plus a “utility” role at tight end for the versatile Brant Kuithe. One position that may be a surprise to fans is the “or” listed between Cole Fotheringham and Dalton Kincaid. That’s not a knock on Fotheringham, rather it’s a nod to Kincaid for being a standout in both spring and fall camps. Additionally there’s an “or” between Bam Olaseni and Jaren Kump, as Olaseni has had the light come on and Kump is back healthy after missing a portion of fall camp.

There’s a lot to dissect here, so take a dive in, below.



