UteNation - The Drew Lisk Game, Utah 45 Wazzu 28





The University of Utah found an unexpected spark to lead an unbelievable comeback that capped an unusual season.

Long-time third-string quarterback Drew Lisk relieved struggling starter Jake Bentley to lead the Utes to 38 unanswered second half points.

Utah rallied from a 28-7 halftime deficit to finish their shortened season with a 45-28 win over Washington State on a balmy Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Utah seemed dead after a miserable first half that saw the home team give up three turnovers and, save for one 91-yard touchdown pass from Bentley to Britain Covey, looked listless and unfocused on offense.

Lisk, a Jordan High product who was originally a walk-on, came in to replace Bentley late in the first half—a move that was more than justified. He seemed to settle the offense down and give super freshman running back Ty Jordan a chance to unwind.

While Jordan, who finished with 154 yards rushing and three second-half touchdown runs was the star, Lisk was the unexpected surprise.

He threw for 152 mostly second half yards, didn't commit a turnover and seemed to be the spark that got his teammates out of the doldrums.

"It's the legend of Drew Lisk," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. "We will be able to tell that story for years, about how he rallied the team."

The veteran coach called Lisk, a fifth-year senior who saw little playing time, one of his favorite players on the team.

"He is the epitome of a great teammate," said Whittingham. "I was elated that he came back."

Lisk said the past five years were long and often difficult. but it was all good after Saturday's win.

"In my mind, today was worth the last five years," he said.

Whittingham was obviously not pleased with Utah's first half, where everything seemed to go wrong.

"By the looks of the first half, it looked like we opted out of that game and the bowl game," he said. "That first half was about penalties and turnovers. I was proud of the way the kids came out with resolve and determination in the second half."

The Ute defense forced four second half turnovers, including a pick-six from freshman Clark Phillips, to help Utah finish its Covid-shortened season with three straight victories.

"We were playing with energy and juice in that second half," said linebacker Devin Lloyd. "We kind of lacked it in the first half."

Cornerback Vontae Davis said the Utes did not play well early. "That first half wasn't us," he said. "I needed to get back to being myself."

Jordan finished the shortened season on a high note. After a slow first half, his long runs that included a 33-yard scoring scamper brought his team back.

He said the team practices being stronger in the second half. Jordan said he tries to feel the other team out early in the game but really got to turn it on the second half.

"I made my mom proud of me today," he said.

And so, to borrow a line from the Grateful Dead, Utah's long, strange trip of a short season came to an end on a high note.

Covid cost the Utes two games. But the youth-oriented team seemed to get better each game.

All players, including the 14 seniors, are eligible to come back next season. Whittingham said the team will meet Tuesday to begin the process of seeing which athletes might return.

For now, Utah finished with a 3-2 record, a what-might-have-been loss at Washington, and a short season that few will ever forget.



