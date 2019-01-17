The University of Utah got a big recruiting win on Thursday when Texas quarterback Cameron Rising announced that he would be transferring to Utah.

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” Go Utes! pic.twitter.com/HRu18tDZCQ

Rising, who was a former 4 star, top 150 recruit, committed to Texas as part of the class of 2018. As a true freshman, he competed for the starting job, but was ultimately beaten out by sophomore Sam Ehlinger, who went on to have an outstanding season for the Longhorns. Ehlinger's emergence as a sophomore led to Rising's decision to transfer, and shortly after visiting Salt Lake City, Rising made the call to become a Ute.





Rising will have to sit out a year in 2019, but will have three years left to play after that. That timing works out nicely for both Rising and Utah, as Tyler Huntley will graduate after the 2019 season and the starting job will be wide open.

Rising has the measurables and skill set to develop into an outstanding quarterback. Listed by Texas at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, he has the frame and weight to stand up to punishment, and though he was a pro-style quarterback recruit, he shouldn't be taken lightly as a runner. Rising has a strong arm as well, and showed that he was able to make plenty of impressive throws at the high school level.

This is an important addition for the Utes, as it offsets the loss of Jack Tuttle and shores up QB depth for the future.