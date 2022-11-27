



The University of Utah did everything in their control to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive by crushing Colorado 63-21. The game was far more dominated by Utah than the final score indicated. They sat several starters in the third quarter, as they led at the half 42-0.

In the end, the Utes would have to wait for the outcome of the Apple Cup before punching their ticket to their fourth Pac-12 Championship Game in five years.

Jackson & Bernard dazzle in Post-Thomas era

With Utah moving on without Tavion Thomas, it cleared the dark cloud looming over the running backs room. Ja’Quiden Jackson played lights out and led the backs with 10 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns — his longest was a 66 yard rushing touchdown. It was a jaw-dropping experience seeing a 230 pounder flash elite athleticism and explode past the entire Colorado defense.

Micah Bernard also looked 100 percent after struggling with injuries throughout the season. He finished the night with 12 carries, cutting, juking and hammering his way to 91 yards and one touchdown.

Jaylon Glover entered the game late, adding 13 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown. The Utes would finish the night rushing for a whopping 381 yards with five rushing touchdowns.

A fun side note: Jackson’s 66-yard touchdown run matched his late friend, Ty Jordan’s, 66-yard touchdown run in Boulder back in 2020.





Rising looked like he was back in rhythm

Dealing with knee issues which led to some uncharacteristic performances, Cam Rising looked more like himself against Colorado. Rising played in the first half completing 17 of 19 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns — no need for Rising to return in the second half, as the Utes led 42-0 by the end of the second quarter. His passes, for the most part, were on point, as he was firing lasers—including his last pass to Dalton Kincaid that went for a 29-yard touchdown.

Rising is regaining his form just in time for round two against Caleb Williams.





Kincaid shines before injury

There is no doubt Dalton Kincaid's career at Utah has been exciting to watch over the past two seasons. Kincaid would finish the night with five receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown—all in the first half. In the closing seconds of the half, Rising would connect with Kincaid on a 29 yard touchdown reception— the eighth touchdown for Kincaid this season. After making the difficult catch between two defenders, Kincaid left for the locker room and then sat out the second half.

A transfer from the University of San Diego, during his career at Utah, Kincaid has played in 30 games totaling 103 receptions for 1,374 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kincaid has turned into one of the best draft prospects in the 2023 draft class. For his overall collegiate career he has 2,481 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. He also has only one recorded drop his entire time as a Ute.

Expect Whittingham to closely guard Kincaid’s status, and leave USC guessing.





Defense delivers another dominating performance

The defense continued their hot streak, finishing the regular season by holding the Colorado Buffaloes to 184 yards of total offense. By the end of the first half Colorado had only completed one first down and had -10 yards rushing.

Linebacker Hayden Fury led the defense with six tackles, five solo. Lander Barton would follow with four solo tackles, one sack and one TFL. The Utes made the Buffaloes uncomfortable all night, making it impossible to get anything going offensively.

The defense was fortunate in the second half, when a targeting call on JaTravis Broughton was overturned. Had it been upheld, Broughton would have been forced to sit out the first half against USC.





Up next

Despite their ups and downs in 2022, the Utes are heading to Las Vegas on Friday December 2 to defend their 2021 Pac-12 title. They did so by winning a three-way tie among themselves, Oregon and Washington. It will be a highly-anticipated rematch against a USC Trojans squad that will be looking to avenge their only 2022 loss.



