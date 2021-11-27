Takeaways: Utes Win, Time for the Pac-12 Championship Game





The University of Utah football team sent their seniors and out-going juniors out with a victory over Colorado on Friday, 28-13. Dating back to 2018, the Utes have won 19 of their last 20 home games. Now it’s on to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Here are the takeaways from the final 2021 home game:





Utah’s defense is clicking at the right time

One week after allowing only 63 rushing yards on 23 attempts to a solid Oregon rushing attack, Utah only gave up 64 yards against the Colorado Buffalo led on 32 attempts. They also gave up no defensive touchdowns on the day. Additionally, Utah held Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis to 84 passing yards and a 39% completion rate.

While Utah’s offense and special teams could have played better, the defense was brilliant. They had four sacks, six tackles from loss and a QB hurry. Lewis should be commended for his toughness, because Utah was hammering him on practically every play.

Juniors Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd—who both likely played their last home games—led the way with 10 and nine tackles, respectively. Lloyd also had a sack and a tackle for loss.

This defense is no longer young. They’re experienced and dominant—it’s looking more and more like the Arizona performance was an outlier. Even more scary, as freshmen and sophomores have grown into their roles, is the fact that more freshmen continue to emerge like Jonah Elliss and Cole Bishop.

This is not a defense anyone would want to line up against, right now.





Just enough to finish the job

Both Tavion Thomas and TJ Pledger ran for over 100 yards, and Cam Rising threw for three touchdowns, but those stats look more spectacular than the game felt. An interception on the first drive and an allowed kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half kept Colorado closer in the game than Utah wanted.

Even though they never were able to fully close the door on the Buffaloes, Utah executed when needed and other than a few injury scares to Bam Oleseni and Tavion Thomas late in the 4th—in which they both came back in the game—the Utes came away with a win and no major injuries. Both Britain Covey and Kyle Whittingham alluded to the focus and intensity not being at the same level it was in the Oregon game, something that is not a surprise.

It would have been nice to get the backups some valuable reps, but coming out injury-free was a key objective.





Special teams could cost Utah these next two games

A common theme for Utah this year has been struggling on special teams. Outside of last week’s insane Britain Covey punt return—and a few more of his throughout the season—Utah’s special teams have been an adventure and not in a good way. The struggles continued today as Utah allowed a 100-yard kickoff return for Colorado’s only touchdown of the game. At the time, it made it a one-point game and Colorado was right back in it.

Utah also had a 37-yard field goal get blocked in which it looked as though the launch angle was low, and another punt got dangerously close to being blocked. Eventually the last punt was kicked by Cam Rising, who put a pooch kick inside the 20.

Utah can have these types of miscues and still beat a struggling Colorado team. However, with bigger games ahead, Utah can’t afford these kinds of mistakes or it may cost them one of the two big-time games they have left.





“Utah Man” Covey, the fans love you too

Like Lloyd and Sewell, Covey is a junior who might not be back in 2022. While the jokes have flown about Covey needing Social Security and him wanting to be a pitch-man for Life Alert, he'd be tough to see finally go. If Friday was indeed the last home game for the Utes’ 2015 Freshman All-American, he went out in a big way. Covey had four punt returns for 31 yards, a kickoff return for 29 yards, and five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

It’s what Covey did on that touchdown that will be etched into the memories of Ute fans forever. Rising went scrambling to his left and found a wide open Covey, as he hit him with the old “Ute pass” (shovel pass and no Covey wasn’t alive when Lee Grosscup invented it). Covey took it 13 yards for the score and immediately turned to the MUSS and formed a heart signal with his hands, before being picked up and hugged by Dalton Kincaid.

“Normally, I don't let myself kind of get in that head space, but today I just listened to it,” said Covey. “I was thinking of directing it like a chorus or something because it was beautiful and I loved it and I am just a Utah man. I love this stadium. I love the fans, so it means a lot that they would do that and like I said, normally I don't indulge in it, but today I did."

Ute fans love you too, Covey. It’s safe to say you’ll always be one of the most beloved Utes of all time.





Up next—time to go win the ‘Pac-12

The game is finally here… For the third time in four years, the Utes are in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday December 3rd. So far in those three games however, the Pac-12 Championship has eluded them.

With a Washington State win at the end of Friday night, one potential opponent was eliminated, the Oregon State Beavers. If Oregon wins, they’re in. If Oregon loses, the Utes would take on the Washington State Cougars.



