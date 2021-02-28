UteNation - Takeaways: Utes Upset no. 19 USC





The University of Utah upset the no. 19 USC Trojans on Saturday behind an impressive defensive effort and a strong start to their second half. Alfonso Plummer led the way with 19 points, going 5-7 on three-point attempts, proving once again that when he’s hot, the Runnin’ Utes are a much more difficult team to beat.

Here are the takeaways from the big upset victory:





Allen was a crucial second half spark

The 6-foot-6 and 198 pound junior is unquestionably the team leader and most consistent performer. Therefore, when the Utes had the no. 19 Trojans on the ropes early in the second half, there was a noticeable determination and fire burning in him to not allow the Utes’ typical second half struggles to kick in.

All but four of the Utes first 26 points of the second half were either scored by or assisted on by Timmy Allen. Throughout Utah's ups and downs of the 2020-21 season, Allen has conducted himself with complete class, taking ownership of the team's play and never making excuses. He's the rock of this team, while the guy we mention below, is another vital part to their success...





Jantunen is the glue of this Utes squad

After taking a few games off to represent the Finnish national team and then go through mandatory quarantine protocols, Mikael Jantunen played a key role in the Utes' upset of USC. While he only scored six points on 3-7 shooting, his solid defense, seven rebounds and junkyard dog mentality helped keep the Trojans from ever making a big run. Of those seven rebounds, four of them were offensive boards, giving Utah the second chances they needed. Jantunen's return gave the Utes some leadership and stability in a great win.





Martinez continues to emerge

While Alfonso Plummer and Timmy Allen led Utah in scoring with 19 and 15, respectively, freshman Ian Martinez gave the Utes a spark off the bench with 10 of his own. Martinez's energy was felt throughout his time on the floor, highlighted by an individual steal and dunk. He was always around the ball on defense and on offense doing his best to keep USC on their heels. Martinez's progression the second half of the season has been a pleasant development in a struggling season.

How he continues to respond the remainder of the season will be crucial, as Rylan Jones was back for his second game after his shoulder injury, only to re-injure it on a collision 2:14 into the game.





Utah is Mobley’s Kryptonite

USC’s Evan Mobiley is a sure-fire 2021 NBA Lottery pick, likely going in the top three. The Ringer has gone as far as to say he’s the most talented player in the draft since Anthony Davis went no. 1. In two games against the Utes, he’s averaging seven points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocked shots per game. Those are all below his season averages of 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. On Saturday, the Utes held Mobile to just 2-7 shooting from the field, as the bulk of his scoring (7-8) came from the free-throw line.

A lot of this credit can go to the combined defensive intensity from Jantunen and Branden Carlson. The Utes also shut down Mosley's brother Isaiah, who went 2-8 from the field for six points and 10 rebounds. During his post game press conference, Larry Krystkowiak also made sure to mention the work that assistant coach Tommy Connor put into the USC game plan.





Up next

The Runnin Utes will play two home makeup games starting Wednesday at 5PM against Oregon State and Saturday (tip TBD) against Arizona State. So far both games against the Sun Devils have been canceled, but they’ll only try to get one of those in before the Pac-12 Tournament.



