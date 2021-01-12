UteNation - Takeaways: Utes Struggles Continue in Loss to Colorado





The Runnin’ Utes started strong in the first half before imploding and losing to the Colorado Buffaloes 65-58, on Monday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





There were definitely some positives

The reality is that Utah blew a 10-point halftime lead, with losing to Colorado. When Krystkowiak talks about over the season two-thirds of the time they do things well, he’s probably not lying, but at the same time the Utes aren’t winning, either. That being said, Branden Carlson has adjusted nicely to his reserve role. On Monday, he pulled in nine rebounds, the overall total he had in the previous five games combined. Additionally, the Utes held the Buffaloes to 35% on field goals and 26% from three-point range. In the end, Colorado won the game at the line, making 16 more than the Utes.

Now it’s about consistency and putting everything together. Playing well two-thirds of the time means nothing without getting the win.





There’s a lot going wrong

During this four game skid for the Utes, there are many things to blame, inconsistent shooting, poor rebounding, lack of in-game adjustments, and many others. Nevertheless, the Utes need to do their best to help themselves out. This means taking care of the basketball, playing hard, making open shots, especially the free ones. In their 7-point loss on Monday, the Runnin’ Utes ended up shooting just 2-11 from the free-throw line. This is unacceptable at any level of basketball, let alone a P5 team. When a team is struggling it is crucial to take advantage of any opportunity and the Utes did not do that enough on Monday. Utah shooting 18% from the free-throw line is a stat that is just baffling. It is the simple area to blame for the loss, but so many other things also continue to go wrong.





It was a poor mental and physical showing

Once again, the Runnin’ Utes had a strong Pac-12 opponent on the ropes. Once again, they failed to compete physically down the stretch. Once again, mental errors and a lack of focus cost them a potentially big win. 2020-21 never promised to be an easy year for the Utes, but the last two losses have left a particularly bitter aftertaste.

For a team led by a coach whose NBA career was notoriously physical, Utah has a surprising and persistent weakness in physicality. Against Colorado, this showed on the boards. The Runnin’ Utes gave up 49 rebounds, including a staggering 15 second chances for the Buffs. It’s not clear where the Utes are going to find the toughness they need to compete in the Pac-12.

As the first half lead slipped away, the Utes could have secured a win if they’d brought the mental focus necessary to withstand a run, but they never got it together.

Hopefully, this basketball team doesn’t let the last two games define them. There’s another word for a team defined by a lack of effort and a lack of focus—a team that has quit. Time will tell if the Utes earn that disapprobation.





Up next

Utah closes the week with two more home games against Stanford on Thursday and Cal on Saturday, before a three game road trip to close the month. Within that stretch, the only game Utah should be a clear favorite in is against a 1-9 Washington squad. How the team responds during this stretch, will go a long way into determining Krystkowiak’s future with the program, which whispers around the program are describing as checked out and not good. Out of Utah’s four wins, those opponents hold a combined record of 11 wins and 28 losses. Now more than ever, Krystkowiak and the Utes are due for some much-needed quality wins.



