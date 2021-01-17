



The Runnin’ Utes continued what has become a norm for the 2020-21 season, as they followed up a great first half with another uninspiring second half. They blew a 12-point lead, ultimately losing 72-63.

Missing: Rylan Jones

Early in the season, it was clear that as Timmy Allen and Rylan Jones went, the team performance would follow. Against Cal, Allen led the Utes in scoring with 26 points on 8 of 15 shooting, but Jones' impact essentially disappeared from the game. Zero points on 0 for 6 shooting (0 for 4 from three-point range), one assist, two turnovers, and four fouls is a distant shadow of the freshman that took down BYU last season. It got so bad at one point that Jones turned the ball over when falling while receiving an in-bounds pass. On the season, Jones is averaging just under six points on 37% shooting and four assists.

This young team needs their point guard leader to find himself fast to have any chance of finishing strong. He’s too good to be playing like this. This also underscores the fact that good players have regressed at an alarming rate over the last few years in the Utah program.



