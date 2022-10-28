



The University of Utah (6-2) traveled to Pullman for a traditionally difficult conference game on Thursday night, against the Washington State Cougars (4-4). Despite their big victory over USC, the No. 14 Utes faced a massive amount of adversity going into the game,

However, the Utes defense and depth stepped up in a big way, fighting to a 21-17 victory.

Here are the takeaways from the gutsy win:





Utah dives deep into their depth chart

Right in the thick of the Pac-12 race, the Utes found themselves playing a tough opponent and a difficult venue with a makeshift offense. A game-time decision, Utah was without Cam Rising under center for precautionary reasons. Utah didn’t know until less than an hour before the game that they would be turning to sophomore walkon, Bryson Barnes.

Barnes would throw for 175 yards and one touchdown on 17/27 passing. He also ran eight times for 51 yards. It was a gutsy effort in his first start as a Ute. It wasn’t perfect and it wasn’t pretty, but his supporting cast was limited as well.

What wasn’t a complete shocker is that running back Tavion Thomas didn’t make the trip for on-going disciplinary issues that haven’t gotten any better. Utah also kept the status of regular starting back, Micah Bernard, completely hush, but for different reasons than with Rising. Bernard was a long shot to play, but traveled with the team due to concerns over the running backs in the blocking schemes.

The Utes would rely heavily on their run game with Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover. Jackson would finish the night 10 carries for 43 yards and one touchdown, while Glover added 20 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown.

It didn’t stop there. Already down Brant Kuithe on the year, Dalton Kincaid went down after landing hard on his shoulder. He’d leave the game a short time later, after catching Barnes’ line touchdown pass. Additionally, starting center Paul Maile had to be replaced right near the end of the game.

Defensively, Utah dealt with the targeting call on playmaking safety RJ Hubert. He’ll now be suspended for the first half of the Utes upcoming game against Arizona, but his replacement, Clayton Isbell, came in and had some clutch moments.

Utah All-American cornerback Clark Phillips also got shook up at one point in the game, so that’s another potential worry going forward.

Despite the victory being ugly, it was well earned, and shows the growth of Utah’s program as a hard-nosed team that can win Pac-12 games with its depth.





Whittingham gets an unbreakable Utah record

Congratulations to a true Utah G.O.A.T. It’s only fitting that Kyle Whittingham’s 150th win came in a defensive battle. For any future Utah coach to ever come close to his record, they’d have to have longevity and a near 75% winning percentage, as Whittingham has averaged over eight wins a year in his 18 seasons. Good luck breaking that feat.





Utes defense steps up, especially the front 7

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward finished a quiet but efficient 27/31 on the night for 222 yards and one touchdown. His two biggest plays came on a 29 yard touchdown pass to De’Zhaun Stribling and a 39 yard passing play to Tsion Nunnally. Aside from that, Utah sacked Ward four times, bringing his season total to 30 in eight games. The Utes also got one quarterback hurry and stopped the Cougars for 10 tackles for loss.

After struggling with gap containment for a large portion of the season, Utah’s front seven showed up big. Defensive ends Jonah Elliss and Van Fillinger were often found disruptive in the Washington State backfield. Fillinger and Mohamoud Diabate each had 1.5 sacks, including a crucial forced fumble from Fillinger recovered by Elliss. Linebacker Karene Reid also had a sack and a forced fumble.

Safety Sione Vaki had his best game as a Ute, leading the team with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He was followed by Cole Bishop with seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

The game ball goes to the front seven, as they delivered arguably their best game of the season, when the odds had begun to stack against the team.





Special teams play by both teams was brutal

The likelihood of Utah going into the 2023 season with new starters kickers seems like a near certainty. Over the last two years, it’s grown to be the biggest weak spot in the team and it’s honestly not really a debate.

Jadon Redding started the game off with a missed 37 yard field goal. Punter Jack Bouwmeester averaged a forgettable 35.8 yards on four punts. Both Redding and Jordan Noyes had two kickoffs each, with only one from Noyes going for a touchback.

The Cougars actually had a good special teams showing, but they suffered a game-altering mishap just before the end of the first half. A Utah punt bounced off of an unsuspecting Robert Ferrel of WSU and long snapper JT Greep made the recovery.

The Utes would then take it 25 yards in 2:27 and score on a one yard run by Glover, put Utah up 14-7 at the half.





Up next

The Utes have some extra time to heal up for their November 5th game against Arizona. As of this article being written, no kickoff time has been announced.



