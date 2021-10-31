



After a resounding victory over the UCLA Bruins, the University of Utah finds themselves close to punching a ticket to Las Vegas for the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game. The game featured a lot to get excited about, moments and memories to tear up over, and plenty of intrigue with only four regular season games left.

Linebackers filled in nicely for Lloyd

Utah’s freshman walk-on linebacker, Karene Reid, had the hard task of filling in for All-American Devin Lloyd while he served his first half suspension for last week’s targeting penalty. Reid largely lessened the impact of Lloyd missing and was all over the field in the first half. By halftime, Reid had compiled nine tackles, five of them being solo tackles.

Regular starter, Nephi Sewell delivered his typical stat-stuffing performance as he made his presence known from start to finish. He finished with 14 tackles, nine solo, one TFL, and an interception that led to first half points.

Regardless of how good those two have played all season, it was a big concern being without Lloyd for a half. However, Reid and Sewell silence any concerns in a hurry.