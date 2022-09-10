



Unfortunately for Southern Utah, the University of Utah had a chip on their shoulder on Saturday, thanks to last week’s heartbreaker in Florida. Coming out with a win today wasn’t a question for Utah, but they needed style points and to show improvement over the past week after analyzing film and an opportunity for the depth chart to get reps.

Here are the takeaways from Utah’s 73-7 stomping of SUU, today:





The defense was back to it’s dominating identity

Considering Utah’s opponent, this was a complete 180 as coach Whittingham put it from last week in controlling the run. Last week the Utes missed 27 tackles in the Florida game according to Whittingham. Focusing on the fundamentals and improving their tackling was a huge priority this week and it showed today.

Defensive tackle Junior Tafuna had a wild athletic interception off a tipped ball and RJ Hubert had a pick-six, as he continues to show why the program has been eagerly awaiting him to get healthy. Utah held SUU to just 85 yards and went 1-for-12 on third down. Everything starts with the defensive line, and they made life easier on the backers and the secondary, as SUU quarterback Justin Miller never got comfortable in the pocket.

Their performance really couldn’t have gone any better. After minimal live work in fall camp, that could have impacted their Florida disaster. Yes, this was just SUU, but sometimes it’s better to focus on cleaning things up against far inferior opponents.





The wide receivers made an impact

It’s no secret that the Utes offense is known to depend a lot on their tight ends. Cam Rising threw for 254-yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing, his biggest target, tight end Dalton Kincaid who finished the day with 107-yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns. The Utah quarterbacks, in all, threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns.

While it was the second game in a row that a Utah tight end had over 100 yards receiving, the wide receivers got opportunities and had some nice moments. Money Parks would lead the receivers with 71-yards on four receptions. Devaughn Vele had 38-yards on four receptions. They also got the group involved in fly sweeps.

This was an encouraging sign, knowing that in order to be successful, the Utes have to have the receivers as a threat and not an afterthought.





Backups took advantage of their opportunities

With outcomes like these, this gives an opportunity for the backups to gain valuable game time experience. This game was a little more unique, though. With two late touchdowns before the half, Utah held a 45-7 and gave their starters the second half off. Because of this, the backup we’re allowed to play most of the second half without a restricted playbook.

Overall Whittingham was pleased with the look of the depth and seeing there isn’t a huge drop in talent from different positions in the second or third string. Pointing out how well he thought the second-string offensive line looked really good with their efficiency in the blocking schemes. Jaylon Glover and Chris Curry were able to get a lot of reps, too. Curry had six carries for 60-yards and a touchdown, while Glover had 53-yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps the most important backup performance was quarterback Bryson Barnes, who looked solid, going 6-6 for 98 yards and one touchdown. That pass went 29 yards to Thomas Yassmin, for the tight end’s first career touchdown.





Up next

Utah looks forward to a little payback next week as they host San Diego State at 8 PM MST at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah’s loss to San Diego State in 2021 was the catalyst to their Rose Bowl run, as the move was made to bench Charlie Brewer late in the game for Cam Rising.



