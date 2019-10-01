The high-powered Washington State offense, which came into Salt Lake City averaging over 52 points per game, was shut out in the second half. The Cougars were only 3/12 on third down as the defense found ways to get the ball back to their offense to control the game. The defense finished with only one sack on the night, but twelve pass breakups, (nine by the secondary) and good tackling forced the Mike Leach's offense off the field quickly, as Utah dominated the time possession, 34:28 to 25:32.

After a disappointing result at USC last week, the defense faced the tall task of slowing down a potent air raid offense led by quarterback Anthony Gordon, who threw for a school record nine touchdowns in Washington State's game against UCLA. The Utah defense stepped up in a big way on homecoming night, holding the Cougars to only 313 total yards, including 252 passing yards on 49 attempts. The secondary redeemed themselves this weekend, as they only allowed one pass play over 20 yards on the rain soaked night. Jaylon Johnson and Francis Bernard each recorded an interception as the Cougars only mustered up one touchdown and two field goals.

Now that’s what you call a bounce back. One week after a crushing loss to the USC Trojans, the University of Utah thoroughly dominated the Washington State Cougars, 38-13. The win showed everyone that these Utes won’t back down after a frustrating and unexpected loss.

Playmakers at receiver are beginning to emerge

Utah's receivers had one of their best games in recent history, and they did it without one of their most talented playmakers, as Britain Covey missed the game due to injury concerns. Not having the shifty, explosive slot receiver available didn't make a difference, as Utah's receivers embarrassed Washington State's defense, despite playing in pouring rain for a good portion of the night.

The most promising thing about this group is how Bryan Thompson has begun to emerge as a WR1 option. Utah's big speedster on the outside has proven to be a serious downfield threat, and showed off great speed, strength, hands, and body control against the Cougars. Samson Nacua's big game after a quiet start to the season was promising as well, and the same could be said about Solomon Enis. If the Utes continue to have this kind of production and playmaking from their receivers down the stretch, especially once Zack Moss returns to the lineup, their offense will be extremely dangerous and tough to stop.





Utah has a loaded backfield

With the absence of one of the best running backs in the nation, the Utah offense had to rely on its reserves to produce in the run game, and they delivered. This was shown early on the Utes' first touchdown of the game, a pass to Devontae Henry-Cole in the flat that was perfectly executed. The Ute rushing attack was one by committee on Saturday night as nine different Utes gained rushing yards. This was a combination of fly sweeps and orbit sweeps, as well as a mix of backup quarterback Jason Shelley to keep the defense honest. Utah finished with 192 yards on the ground and ran the ball at will against Washington State. The Cougars were forced to stack the box which opened up some matchups on the outside for Utah’s receivers. Zack Moss was missed and will be even more if he misses games in the near future. However, the good news is two-fold: Whittingham told the media yesterday that Moss is likely to be back for Oregon State, and even if he's not, the run game production will still be there.







The Utes play best with a chip

Maybe the most frustrating thing from the victory is the fact that the Utes always play best with a chip on their shoulder. That’s both a good thing and a bad one. In the Pac-12 there’s no margin for error and the conference currently may not have the credibility for a team to overcome one loss and make the College Football Playoffs.



After the USC loss, everyone is likely to continue to see an angry Utah team with something to prove. They’re back in their comfort zone, and yes, that comfort zone is still good enough to get them to the Rose Bowl if they continuously play up to their capabilities. It’s not the Mountain West Conference anymore, fans. One day the Utes will make the College Football Playoffs, but likely when it’s not really initially anticipated.



On Saturday night, this squad showed they can still be special, regardless.

