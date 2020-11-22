UteNation - Takeaways: Utah Loses to USC, 33-21

The University of Utah was finally back in action on Saturday against the other no. 20 USC Trojans. While it was a relief to finally have the season get underway, the rust was obvious and hopeful optimism soon faded they saw their new quarterback, Cam Rising leave the game from a fluke injury, due to a Trojan landing on top of him for a loose ball.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





An injury takes the juice out of Utah’s offense

Cam Rising was the star of fall camp, which led to him being the starting quarterback against the Trojan. That optimism lasted all of six passes, in which he completed three for 45 yards and also threw an interception and fumble. Unfortunately, that fumble led to his night ending early due to injury and early indications are that it could unfortunately keep him out the remainder of the shortened season.

When Jake Bentley took over, the offense struggled to really click. Part of that was due to the effects of their previous Covid complications. Bentley was one of the guys who was contact-traced and forced to sit for a week’s worth of practice, even without having it. He’ll need to improve on his 57.1% completion percentage, for the offense to have success going forward.

With the offense being out-of-sync, there was one group that a week off really hit hard.





The offensive line struggled

Perhaps the hardest hit position by Covid protocols which limited their practice time over the last couple weeks, was the offensive line. Still though, that should be no excuse for an experienced group that ended up breaking in three new starters—two in Keaton Bills and Jaren Kump, who beat out previous starters.

Look for there to be a rotation there until offensive line coach Jim Harding has a group of five that he’s happy with. The change from Rising, a mobile quarterback, to Bentley, a pocket passer, could also play a factor in how they line up going forward.



