The Runnin’ Utes opened their 2019-20 home schedule on Friday night in NCAA record-breaking fashion, thanks to a 143-49 trouncing of the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. It was a decisive win that, regardless of the opponent, should give Ute fans a lot of hope and intrigue for the season.

Here are the takeaways from the game:







That wasn’t exactly running up the score

The Utes set a D1 record on Friday with a 94-point thumping of Mississippi Valley State. Just hearing that number, there’s a lot to unpack. Most will come away thoroughly impressed, while some are sure to point out that Utah ran up the score against an inferior opponent.



Here’s the thing though, the same Delta Devils squad that scored only 49 points against Utah, scored 74 against Iowa State.



The Utes have a team of 11 freshmen—that’s actually a number that needs to stop being said, since it includes walk-ons—playing in their second game. Are you really going to restrict guys that are new to the college game, when you’re trying to get momentum going forward? Most coaches wouldn’t.



Not to mention, go back, watch the film and you’ll see that Mississippi Valley State constantly tried pushing the tempo. Within all of that, Utah out-rebounded them 68 to 28 and the Utes shoot nearly 40% better from the field. The Utes also took 34 high-risk shots from three-point range and drilled 50% of them. This included two walk-ons making 5/7 three-point attempts.



Sure there’s one area where you can say Utah ran up the score, but instead I look at it as them giving their hotshot, unselfish, and team-first point guard the ultimate confidence boost. This leads us to…





