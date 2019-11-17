The Runnin’ Utes kicked off what turned out to be a pretty good weekend for Utah Athletics on Friday night, as they knocked off a Big 10 opponent at home, defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 73-69. Though it wasn’t easy, and the Utes showed their youth at times, they fought through those mistakes and came away with the win.

Timmy Allen and Both Gach are the leaders of this team, and showed why

It’s no secret that this team is very young, with only three returning scholarship players from last season. With that being the case, it fell to the most experienced players on the team- a trio of sophomores- to be the leaders of the pack. While Riley Battin is doing a good job in those roles and deserve plenty of praise, Timmy Allen and Both Gach has established themselves as the go-to guys. Allen gives the Utes the type of scoring threat that can drive and make tough shots in the paint, while Gach brings scary athleticism and outside shooting ability to balance it out.



On Friday night, Allen and Gach tied for the lead in scoring, as both recorded 19 points. Allen also led the team in rebounding, with 10. Though Gach struggled with turnovers during a key stretch, he made up for it by draining a crucial pair of free throws down the stretch, which kept the Utes up by two scores. For the game, Gach went 7-7 from the stripe.



