



The Runnin’ Utes went into Provo looking to make a statement that they have arrived under head coach Craig Smith. Instead, the game went how most of the rivalry games have gone for nearly two decades. After BYU took the lead near the end of the first half, a victory for the Cougars never really seemed in doubt, as they’d win 75-66.

It just wasn’t Utah’s day

Everybody and every team has off days, Utah just happened to have theirs against their rival. Branden Carlson once again led the way with 18 points, but he was 1-5 on three-pointers before fouling out. Marco Anthony, Gabe Madsen, Rollie Worster and Lazar Stefanovic were all in double-figures with 11,11, 12 and 12, respectively.

Traore and Williams were were a thorn in Utah’s side

Fousseyni Traore scored the first 10 points of the game for BYU on his way to 17 points on the night. It was just the start the Cougars needed as Utah was hoping to come into a tough environment and pop their rivals in the mouth to start the game.

BYU is currently dominating the basketball rivalry

Sure fans might say that the football games between these two have lost their luster, but in basketball, the rivalry is alive and thriving. The Utes are 5-15 against BYU dating back to the 2007 season.

Up next

The Runnin’ Utes need to regroup themselves fast, as they have a neutral site matchup with No. 21 TCU on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. The Horned Frogs come into the game at 8-1 and will likely move higher up when the new rankings are released.

